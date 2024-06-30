Businessman tells Ruto to engage his deputy for stability, stop abuses on Gachagua

A Nairobi based businessman has advised President William Ruto to engage his deputy face to face for the sake of stability.

Mustafa Maalim said as it stands, Ruto has no option other than engaging Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for a candid conversation to find a longstanding solution.

“There are few options for now in addressing this political differences between the president and his deputy. He has to engage him,” he said.

Maalim added there is need for Ruto to stop his cabinet and Members of Parliament currently abusing Gachagua.

“Gachagua is a Deputy President and must be respected. The members of the cabinet and MPs who are abusing the DP must desist,” he said.

Maalim said as it stands, the government is divided. He said engaging the DP in public will calm down political temperatures which are almost out of control.

He added as it was perceived when Ruto was the DP that he was being mistreated, Kenyans don’t want to see the same with Gachagua.

There has been open differences between the president and his deputy over politics.

This has seen the DP complain he is being mistreated and abused by juniors in government.

Maalim said DP Gachagua had a share in the Kenya Kwanza government and still controls huge stake politically.

“Gachagua is his a deputy until the term ends in 2027. He must be respected and protected as per the law.”

“We do not want to see any form of mistreatment on him at all for the sake of stability,” he said.

He spoke amid claims there is a plan to impeach Gachagua as the DP which he argued may worsen the situation.

On recent claims made by Gachagua on various security issue, Maalim said these are politics that must be addressed politically.

“Let them sit and talk to agree. If they disagree let them be ready to run an unstable regime to the end.”