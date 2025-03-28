Buy Kenya, Build Kenya: MPs Back Bill To Boost Local Consumption

Members of the National Assembly’s Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives Committee have backed a legislative proposal aimed at promoting the consumption of locally produced goods to strengthen the ‘Buy Kenya, Build Kenya’ initiative.

The committee, chaired by Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali, reviewed the Micro and Small Enterprises (Amendment) Bill, 2024, during a pre-publication scrutiny session.

Sponsored by Manyatta MP John Mukunji, the Bill seeks to amend the Micro and Small Enterprises Act, CAP 499C, to encourage the use of locally made products and services.

“This is a very good legislative proposal, and as a committee, we will ensure it goes through the required process,” said Shinali.

Mukunji, who attended the session, assured committee members that the Bill would provide a legal framework to strengthen the ‘Buy Kenya, Build Kenya’ initiative.

“The Bill aims to formalize this initiative and ensure that local products and services receive the necessary support through legislation,” he explained.

Committee Vice Chairperson Marianne Kitany emphasized the Bill’s importance, noting that government procurement continues to favor imports despite previous efforts to promote local products.

“The amendment could not have come at a better time. The previous administration strongly supported this initiative, yet government agencies, which are among the biggest consumers, still prefer imported goods,” Kitany said.

She also highlighted the challenges faced by young Kenyan innovators who struggle to market their products due to a lack of local support.

“Many Kenyan youths have developed innovative products, but without adequate backing, they cannot scale up. This has stalled our economy, while countries like China have flourished by prioritizing their local industries,” she added.

However, some committee members raised concerns about the Bill’s implementation, particularly in Kenya’s open market economy.

They also sought clarity on how collaboration between the national and county governments would be structured to promote and market local goods.