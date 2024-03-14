Cabinet Approves PSRA Measures to Curb Crimes at Short Stay Facilities, Lodges

The cabinet Wednesday approved measures introduced by the Private Security Regulatory Authority to curb crime incidents in lodgings and other related facilities.

This was in response to public concerns arising from the alarming increase in crimes against persons, including murder, within short-term lease facilities such as furnished residential apartments, lodgings, and Airbnb rentals.

A dispatch from State House on Wednesday March 13 said the cabinet sanctioned a raft of measures to enhance security in such premises which include maintaining Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in all common areas and ensuring that the footage is recorded, stored, and can be retrieved if the need arises.

The facilities are required to maintain an updated register documenting the verified identity of persons entering and exiting the premises as supported by proper identification documents together with the time of entry and exit from the premises.

They must also maintain a current and accurate log of all vehicles, rickshaws, and motorcycles entering or departing from the premises.

Further, they must ensure the premises are guarded by a properly registered private security service provider and maintain a security occurrence book to record daily significant incidents and notable events relating to the safety and security of residents, guests, and services providers.

This comes in the wake of two murder incidents at private apartments that offered lodging services in the city.

Director General of Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Fazul Mahamed on January 15 wrote to all directors and managers of private security companies, providers and individual guards to remind them of their powers to record and temporarily withhold documents in accommodation, lodging and hospitality establishments.

“In response to the alarming increase in reported incidences of crime including murder cases, happening within residential apartments, particularly those affiliated with online accommodation, lodging, and hospitality platforms such as Airbnb, the Authority hereby issues the following directive aimed at addressing the emerging trends of insecurity with a view to deterring criminal activities within these premises and to further safeguard the safety of residents and guests,” he said.

He said section 48 of the Private Security Regulation Act empowers a private security officer stationed at the entry of any premises or property to require a person to identify themselves, register the time of entry and exit of the person and retain temporarily the identification documents of such a person.

At the entry of any premises or property within the jurisdiction and care of a private security service provider, a security guard shall require a person to identify themselves, register the time of entrance and exit of the person and retain temporarily the identification document of such person, he added.

He told the guards to ensure that the identification details of all individuals accessing such premises are recorded in a register in an accurate and timely manner, documenting the time of entry and exit for each person.

Further they must maintain a current and accurate log of all vehicles, rickshaws, and motorcycles entering and/or departing from the facilities within the jurisdiction of a private security service provider.

They should also maintain a register of all private security officers providing private security services in residential apartments, lodging, and hospitality premises for both day and night shift.

The guards must also ensure that the CCTV and security cameras are in proper working condition and recording of footage is up-to-date and maintain an updated Access Control Policy a copy of which should be strategically displayed at the point of entry and exit at the guarded premises.

The guards were also told to maintain a security occurrence book to record daily significant incidents and notable events relating to the safety of residents and guests within the premises.

“The identification documents surrendered at the point of entry shall be returned back to the person at the point of exit, not be used for any other purpose save for identification and be kept in safe custody until given back to the owner.

Fazul said a private security service provider who violates Section 48 of the Act, uses the identification documents/details surrendered by individuals at the entry of any premises or property for any other purpose save for identification, and/or willfully fails to comply with this directive, commits an offense.