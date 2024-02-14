fbpx
    Cabinet Orders Digitization Of Entire Education Sector in 30 Days 

    A Cabinet meeting Wednesday directed the Ministry of Education to digitise the entire sector from basic to tertiary and university level within 30 days to end fraud and exploitation of parents.

    The meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House observed that the capitation funds that government sends to schools must only go to “real children.”

    The meeting noted that digitisation in the education sector is being sabotaged, and cited the 10,000 national examination candidates government paid for but never turned up for the exams.

    “Resistance to paying fees through e-Citizen is by those who have created parallel bank accounts the way parallel Paybills have been set up across the public service.”

    The Cabinet also resolved that digitisation of services must be extended to technical and vocational education institutions and universities, including at the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

    The orders come as the High Court on Tuesday extended orders blocking the government directive for parents to pay school fees for their children through the e-Citizen platform.

    Justice Chacha Mwita ruled that the government would not be prejudiced by the orders.

    The court will hear the matter on April 17 this year.

    Mwita had last week issued the order following a petition filed by Nakuru doctor Magare Gikenyi.

    A memo to all national school principals dated January 31, 2024 and signed by Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang’ directed institution heads to shares school bank account details with the office of the State Department by Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

