CAF Fines Kenya Over Security Breaches At Kasarani

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has fined Kenya Sh2.5 million over serious security lapses during the Harambee Stars’ opening match of the CHAN 2024 tournament against DR Congo at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

In a report released on Wednesday, CAF said the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) violated several safety rules and breached Articles 82 and 83 of the CAF Disciplinary Code. The match, which saw Kenya win 1-0, was marred by incidents that raised concerns about the country’s ability to manage large sporting events safely.

CAF listed a series of issues including a stampede at Gate 11, unauthorized entry into restricted areas, and a motorcycle dangerously driving through a crowd. There were also reports of fans lighting fires behind Block 18 stands, while state security officers allegedly blocked CAF staff, protocol officers, and even a member of the South African President’s security detail from accessing the VVIP section.

As a result, CAF imposed three separate fines on FKF. The federation was fined Sh644,500 for the stampede and unauthorized entry, Sh1,289,000 for obstruction and assault of CAF officials and guests, and issued a formal warning over the fires in the stadium. All penalties must be paid within 60 days.

CAF also cited a separate case involving FKF from an earlier match between Morocco and Angola. FKF received an additional Sh644,500 fine, half of which has been suspended on condition that no further violations occur during the remainder of the tournament.

The security breaches have drawn criticism and raised fresh concerns as Kenya gets ready to face Angola in their second Group A fixture today at 7 PM, again at the Kasarani stadium.

Local Organizing Committee (LOC) chair Nicholas Musonye had earlier cautioned FKF and urged Kenyan fans to uphold CAF protocols. He warned that further violations could result in tougher sanctions and damage the country’s reputation as a co-host of the month-long tournament alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

In a related incident, the Tanzania Football Federation was also fined USD 10,000 after fans breached security measures during their match against Burkina Faso at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.