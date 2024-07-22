Caleb Wiley completes Chelsea transfer

Chelsea is delighted to announce the signing of Caleb Wiley, the United States international left-back, from MLS side Atlanta United. Wiley has penned a six-year contract with the Blues, including an option for an additional year.

Wiley, who joined Atlanta United’s academy at the age of 11, progressed through the youth ranks before making his professional debut. His debut for the first team came in 2022, where he scored in a 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City, and he went on to make 25 appearances that season.

Over the 2023 season, Wiley further solidified his place in the squad with 36 appearances and earned his first USMNT cap in October 2023 during a 1-1 draw against Mexico. This year, he has continued to impress with 23 appearances across all competitions.

Currently, Wiley is with the U.S. Men’s National Team in Paris, preparing for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Chelsea extends a warm welcome to Caleb Wiley and looks forward to his contributions at Stamford Bridge.