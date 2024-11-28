Cameron Johnson Siblings: Meet Braylin and Donovan “Puff” Johnson

Cameron Johnson is an American professional basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA.

He played college basketball at the University of Pittsburgh and the University of North Carolina, where he gained recognition for his shooting skills.

Drafted 11th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019, he was traded to the Phoenix Suns, where he reached the NBA Finals in 2021.

Johnson has averaged 20.9 points per game since November 2024, showcasing his scoring ability despite recent ankle injuries.

Siblings

Cameron has a close-knit family involved in basketball.

He has two brothers, Donovan “Puff” Johnson, who plays for Penn State, and Braylon Johnson, a sophomore at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix.

Cam often mentors Puff, sharing insights from his own experiences in college basketball.

College career

Johnson began his collegiate basketball journey at the University of Pittsburgh, where he played for two seasons from 2015 to 2017.

In his freshman year, he averaged 11.9 points per game, showcasing his potential as a scorer.

By his sophomore year, Johnson improved his performance, increasing his scoring average to 12.4 points per game.

Despite his success, he decided to transfer to the University of North Carolina after two years at Pitt, seeking a new opportunity to further develop his skills.

At UNC, Johnson made an immediate impact after sitting out the 2017-2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

In his junior year, he averaged 16.9 points per game and displayed impressive shooting abilities, particularly from three-point range, where he shot 45.7%.

His contributions were vital in helping the Tar Heels reach the NCAA Tournament.

In his senior year, Johnson continued to excel, averaging 16.3 points per game with an outstanding three-point shooting percentage of 49.0%.

NBA career

In the 2019 NBA Draft, Johnson was selected 11th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves but was quickly traded to the Phoenix Suns.

He made an immediate impact as a rookie, averaging 8.8 points per game and establishing himself as a reliable shooter off the bench.

Johnson’s breakout moment came during the 2021 NBA Playoffs when he played a crucial role in helping the Suns reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

He averaged 12.5 points per game in the playoffs, earning a reputation for his clutch shooting.

Over his four seasons with Phoenix, Johnson’s scoring average steadily increased as he developed into a key player for the team.

By the end of his tenure with the Suns, he was averaging around 12.1 points per game and was recognized for his ability to stretch the floor with his shooting prowess.

In February 2023, Johnson was traded to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a deal involving superstar Kevin Durant.

Accolades

Johnson has received several accolades throughout his basketball career, reflecting his skill and contributions on the court.

In college, he was recognized for his exceptional shooting ability and performance, earning a spot on the All-ACC First Team during his senior year at the University of North Carolina.

In the professional arena, Johnson’s standout performances have led to significant recognition.

Notably, he finished third in voting for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2022, highlighting his impact as a key contributor off the bench for the Phoenix Suns.

Additionally, he played a crucial role in helping the Suns reach the 2021 NBA Finals, further establishing his reputation as a clutch player in high-pressure situations.