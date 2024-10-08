Canada’s must see places and attractions

Canada is the second biggest country in the world, so it’s perhaps no surprise that it remains one of the most popular tourist destinations on the planet. With jaw dropping landscapes, incredible wildlife, thriving historical cities, and a rich history and culture, Canada ticks all the boxes – no matter what vacation you’re looking for.

For lovers of wildlife, the country offers polar bears, grizzly bears, and whales. Adventure loving sports fans can take to the slopes of the famous Whistler ski resort or enjoy some NHL action with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The breathtaking beauty of Banff National Park, Rocky Mountains, and the world-famous Niagara Falls await nature lovers. While fans of culture, food and shopping, can visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Old Quebec, and the vibrant, cosmopolitan cities of Quebec, Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Victoria, and Ottawa.

With so much to see and do, here’s our round up of the best places and attractions that Canada has to offer.

Whale Watching

Canada is the perfect place to see whales, with numerous opportunities to observe these majestic marine mammals at various locations throughout the country. These include British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Quebec, Newfoundland, Manitoba, and New Brunswick.

Humpback, Orca, Fin, Beluga, Minke, Blue, and Grey whales are regular visitors to Canadian waters. But if there’s a particular type of whale that you’re eager to see, you’ll need to pick the right coastal location.

Where to see whales:

New Brunswick: Humpback, Fin, and Right whales

Humpback, Fin, and Right whales Newfoundland: Humpback, Fin, Sperm, and Minke whales

Humpback, Fin, Sperm, and Minke whales Manitoba: Beluga whales

Beluga whales Quebec: Humpbacks, minkes, blue whales and white belugas

Humpbacks, minkes, blue whales and white belugas Nova Scotia: Humpback, Fin, Right and Long-finned Pilot whales

Humpback, Fin, Right and Long-finned Pilot whales British Columbia: Orca, Grey whale and Humpback whales

The best time visit is between May and October, when the waters are rich in fish and plankton and the whales come to feed, passing through Canadian waters as part of their annual migration route.

Fallsview Casino Resort, Niagara Falls

Gaming has never been more popular, and visiting a casino is a great way to relax and have some fun with family or friends while on vacation. Today, even the best land-based casinos are coming under increased pressure from online competitors with real money games and easy access. However, nowhere can match the view from Fallsview Casino.

Situated on a cliff overlooking the famous Canadian Horseshoe Falls, this gaming resort is the biggest destination facility in the country. There are over 3,300 slot machines and 130 gaming tables here, plus 372 luxury hotel rooms to choose from.

A pool, fitness centre, shops, fine dining, and regular exciting events taking place the Avalon Theatre, and OLG Stage, there is no shortage of things to do here. Plus, with the world-renowned Niagara Falls on your doorstep, there’s plenty of things to see and do if you can pull yourself away from the tables and slots.

Most popular tourist destinations in Canada:

Niagara Falls Banff National Park and Rocky Mountains Toronto’s CN Tower Old Quebec Whistler Old Montreal Polar Bears, Manitoba Vancouver Island Vancouver’s Stanley Park Calgary Stampede

Banff National Park

Canada’s first national park is part of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks UNESCO World Heritage Site. Whether you’re looking for outdoor adventure, a bit of culture, or simply taking time out to relax, Banff National Park is for you.

The park is 6,641 square kilometres and 96 percent wilderness, so it’s important to plan ahead and check out conditions before you go. Not only will you need to get your Discovery Pass and reserve a place to stay, but it’s a good idea to monitor the weather and relevant park bulletins. Stopping off at a Visitor Centre for tips is also a great idea.

Top things to do in Banff National Park:

Hiking/Climbing Paddling/Boating Cycling Golf Horseback Riding Fishing Skiing/Skating Hot springs Festivals Gondolas/Sightseeing

Old Quebec

Becoming a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985, Old Québec is the birthplace of French North America. At over 400 years old, the area is the historic and cultural heart of Québec City. There is much to see and do here too, with fortified walls, delightful narrow streets, local shops, and restaurants, plus incredible architecture at every turn.

The Basilica Cathedral Notre-Dame de Québec located in the heart of Old Québec, is well worth a visit. The first Catholic parish north of the Spanish colonies, it is also the first and only Holy Door outside Europe. Other sights include Québec City’s most famous landmark, the Château Frontenac hotel, Dufferin Terrace, Place Royale, Citadelle de Québec, Plains of Abraham, Petit-Champlain, and the Old Port.

CN Tower, Toronto

This 1,815-foot-tall observation tower offers a view of up to 100 miles on a clear day from its two observation decks, one of which features a glass floor for braver souls. Alternatively, you can try walking 116 storeys above the city with the EdgeWalk, the world’s highest full circle hands-free walk.

Inside, the tower hosts the award-winning 360 Restaurant. A literal moving feast, as the rotating restaurant completes a full circle every 72 minutes, giving diners an ever-changing view of the vibrant city of Toronto and beyond.