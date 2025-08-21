Carl Hagelin Siblings: Meet Bobbie and Helene Hagelin

Carl Hagelin, born on August 23, 1988, in Nykvarn, Sweden, and raised in Södertälje, is a former professional ice hockey player who left an indelible mark on the National Hockey League (NHL) over his 11-season career.

Known for his exceptional speed, defensive prowess, and two-way play, Hagelin became a fan favorite across multiple teams and a respected figure in the hockey world.

A product of the University of Michigan’s hockey program, he was the first Swedish player to compete for the Wolverines, carving a unique path in collegiate and professional hockey.

Hagelin’s career was cut short by a severe eye injury sustained in 2022, leading to his retirement in 2023, but his legacy as a two-time Stanley Cup champion and Olympic silver medalist endures.

Siblings

Carl grew up in a close-knit family with two older siblings, a brother named Bobbie Hagelin and a sister named Helene Hagelin.

Bobbie followed a hockey path similar to Carl’s, playing professionally for Södertälje SK in the Swedish Elite League and later for the Rødovre Mighty Bulls in Denmark’s AL-Bank Ligaen.

Less is known publicly about Helene, as she has maintained a lower profile compared to her brothers.

Career

Hagelin’s hockey journey began in Sweden with Södertälje SK’s junior team in the J20 SuperElit, where he showcased his scoring ability with 44 goals and 51 assists.

His talent earned him a spot at the University of Michigan, where he played four seasons from 2007 to 2011, becoming a standout in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA).

As a junior, he helped Michigan win the CCHA championship, and as a senior, he served as co-captain, leading the team to another strong season.

Drafted by the New York Rangers in the sixth round (168th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Hagelin made his NHL debut in 2011 with the Rangers, quickly earning a reputation for his blazing speed and penalty-killing ability.

His career spanned five NHL teams: the Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Los Angeles Kings, and Washington Capitals.

Hagelin played 713 regular-season games, amassing 110 goals and 186 assists for 296 points, with a remarkable plus-119 rating.

His playoff resume is equally impressive, with 141 games and 50 points, including 22 goals.

Hagelin’s tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins was a highlight, as he became a key component of the famed “HBK Line” alongside Phil Kessel and Nick Bonino, contributing to back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 2016 and 2017.

A severe eye injury sustained during a Capitals practice in March 2022, coupled with hip surgeries, forced Hagelin to retire in August 2023, ending a career defined by grit, speed, and versatility.

Accolades

At the collegiate level, Hagelin earned the CCHA Best Defensive Forward Award in 2011, was named to the All-CCHA First Team, and received Academic All-Big Ten honors for his academic excellence.

He also won the CCHA championship in 2010 and was a finalist for the CCHA Player of the Year in 2011.

In the NHL, Hagelin’s crowning achievements include the 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh, where his speed and forechecking were pivotal in the postseason.

Internationally, he represented Sweden with distinction, securing a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and a silver medal at the 2008 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

Hagelin’s participation in the 2012 NHL All-Star Rookie Showcase, where he won the Fastest Skater challenge with a then-record time of 13.218 seconds, underscored his reputation as one of the league’s swiftest players.

His 128 playoff games in the 2010s were more than any other NHL player during that decade, cementing his status as a postseason warrior.