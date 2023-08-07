Carson Wentz’s Quest For A New NFL Opportunity Continues

Carson Wentz career has taken an unexpected turn as he enters the preseason without a team.

The former No. 2 overall pick has started in Week 1 for three different teams in the last three seasons, and it seems this inconsistency has left him without a contract for now.

However, the quarterback is not giving up hope, and his recent social media post has caught the attention of football fans.

Wentz shared a photo of himself working out, wearing a unique ensemble that included a Philadelphia Eagles helmet, a Washington Commanders practice jersey, and Indianapolis Colts shorts – all representing the NFL teams he has played for.

Some speculate that this could be his way of showcasing his versatility and skills to potential employers.

Despite the challenges he faced in recent seasons, Wentz remains one of the best quarterbacks available in the market.

Last year, he completed 62.3% of his passes for 1,755 yards, throwing 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions, earning an 80.2 passer rating.

However, he was eventually benched in favor of Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell.

Before his stint with the Washington Commanders, Wentz had a lackluster season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021.

His struggles, including a Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that dashed Indy’s playoff hopes, led to the end of his tenure with the team.

Wentz’s NFL journey began with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was drafted as the No. 2 overall pick. In 2017, he was a finalist for league MVP before a torn ACL in Week 14 cut his season short.

Remarkably, backup Nick Foles stepped up and guided the Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory during Wentz’s time on injured reserve.

Unfortunately, injuries have plagued Wentz throughout his career, affecting his performance on the field and possibly contributing to his current free-agent status.

Despite his struggles, Wentz is just 30 years old, leaving plenty of room for a potential comeback.

The quarterback is open to accepting a backup role if it means returning to the NFL.

