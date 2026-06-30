Casemiro Siblings: Meet Lucas and Bianca Casemiro

Carlos Henrique Casimiro, known mononymously as Casemiro, is a Brazilian professional footballer born on February 23, 1992, in São José dos Campos, São Paulo, Brazil.

He plays as a defensive midfielder for Manchester United in the Premier League and represents the Brazil national team.

Renowned for his tenacity, tactical intelligence, leadership, and ability to break up opposition attacks while contributing offensively when needed, Casemiro has established himself as one of the world’s top holding midfielders.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Casemiro grew up in a modest household with his mother Magda, a cleaner who raised the family largely on her own after his father left when Casemiro was young.

As the eldest child, he took on significant responsibilities, helping care for his younger siblings.

He has a sister named Bianca Casemiro and a brother named Lucas.

Career

Casemiro began his professional journey in the youth academy of São Paulo FC, where he captained teams from a young age and earned the nickname “Carlão.”

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He made his senior debut for São Paulo in 2010 and quickly became a key player, contributing to the team’s Copa Sudamericana victory in 2012.

His impressive performances attracted interest from Europe, leading to a move to Real Madrid in 2013, initially on loan.

After a period of adaptation and a loan spell at Porto in 2014-15, where he gained valuable experience, Casemiro returned to Real Madrid and solidified his place in the first team under manager Zinedine Zidane.

He formed a formidable midfield partnership with Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos, becoming instrumental in the club’s dominance.

In 2022, he transferred to Manchester United for a substantial fee, where he has continued to deliver strong performances, helping the club secure domestic trophies while bringing leadership and defensive stability to the squad.

On the international stage, Casemiro has been a mainstay for Brazil since 2011, featuring in multiple Copa América tournaments and FIFA World Cups.

Accolades

With Real Madrid, Casemiro won five UEFA Champions League titles, three La Liga titles, three FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, three Supercopa de España, and one Copa del Rey.

At Manchester United, he added the EFL Cup to his collection.

Internationally, he triumphed with Brazil in the 2019 Copa América.

His individual contributions have been recognized through consistent selections in top team lineups and man-of-the-match performances in major finals.