Casey Neistat’s Net Worth

Casey Neistat, a renowned American director, producer, and YouTube personality, boasts a net worth of approximately $16 million. With a YouTube subscriber base of 12 million and 3.3 million followers on Instagram, Neistat has carved out a significant presence in the digital world. He also manages a creative coworking space called 368 and co-hosts a podcast, “Couples Therapy,” with his wife, which began in May 2018. In a notable business venture, CNN acquired Casey’s video app Beme in 2016 for $25 million.

Casey Neistat Net Worth $16 Million Date of Birth March 25, 1981 Place of Birth Gales Ferry, Connecticut Nationality American Profession Director, Producer, and YouTube Personality

Early Life

Casey Owen Neistat was born on March 25, 1981, in Gales Ferry, Connecticut. At the age of 17, he dropped out of high school and never returned. Shortly thereafter, he became a father to his son Owen with his then-girlfriend Robin Harris. The young family lived in a trailer park until Neistat was 20 years old, marking the beginning of his challenging yet transformative journey.

Rise to Fame in Filmmaking

In 2001, Neistat moved to New York City, working initially as a bike messenger. Collaborating with artist Tom Sachs and his brother Van, Casey began his filmmaking career, creating movies about sculptures. However, it was in 2003 that he gained widespread attention with the short film “iPod’s Dirty Secret,” which criticized Apple’s battery replacement policy for iPods. The video quickly went viral, amassing over a million views in less than a week and attracting media coverage from outlets like BBC News and Rolling Stone.

Casey, along with his brother Van, continued to push creative boundaries, developing the “Science Experiments” film series in 2004 and later securing a deal with HBO for an eight-episode TV series called “The Neistat Brothers,” which premiered in 2010.

YouTube Stardom

Casey Neistat’s YouTube journey began in 2010 with a video critiquing the New York City subway emergency brake cord. Since then, he has produced over 80 informative videos, ranging from Chatroulette experiences to fan-engaging content. Neistat started daily vlogging in 2015, and by January 2016, he had already published 300 vlogs. His 2016 video of snowboarding through the streets of New York City during a snowstorm gained 6.5 million views within 24 hours. By July 2018, he had posted 936 vlogs, and his subscriber count had grown exponentially from 1 million in August 2015 to 11.9 million as of February 2020.

Brand Collaborations

Neistat has directed commercials for major global brands like Google and Samsung and delivered lectures nationwide. In 2012, he collaborated with Nike on the video “Make it Count,” where he creatively spent the entire budget traveling around the world instead of making a traditional commercial. The video went viral, garnering over 1.5 million views in just three days and receiving widespread acclaim for its innovative approach to branding.

CNN Acquisition of Beme

In 2015, Neistat co-founded a video-sharing app called Beme with Mike Hackett. The app, which allowed users to share unedited four-second videos, launched on July 17, 2015. A year later, in November 2016, CNN acquired Beme for $25 million, aiming to leverage the platform to engage with millennials and bolster their digital strategy. However, the app was shut down on January 31, 2017, and by 2018, Neistat and Hackett parted ways with CNN.

Personal Life

Casey Neistat and Candice Pool eloped in Houston, Texas, in 2005 but annulled their marriage after just a month. They later reconciled, getting engaged in February 2013, and married for the second time on December 29, 2013, in Cape Town, South Africa. The couple has two daughters, Francine and Georgie, whom they are raising in the Jewish faith. In 2019, the family moved from New York City to California.

Real Estate Investments

In April 2019, Neistat purchased a home in Venice, California, for $3.7 million. He listed this property for sale in September 2020, asking for $3.9 million.

Casey Neistat Net Worth

