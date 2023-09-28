Cash Bail, Fine Payments To Be Made in Open Court – CJ Koome

Chief Justice Martha Koome has issued new guidelines on the payment of cash bail and fines.

In a statement on Thursday, the CJ said payments will from now on be made in open court to enhance transparency.

“This system not only generates online invoices and receipts but also simplifies the entire payment process,” she said.

Those who are accused but are unable to pay in public will be sent an invoice and given time to pay their penalties or cash bail. If a person does not pay by 4:00 p.m. on the day of their plea, committal warrants will be prepared for them.

Koome said that the system does more than just create online invoices and receipts; it also streamlines the entire payment procedure.

The new guidelines also state that pleas must be registered by 9:00 a.m. in order to guarantee the timely processing of penalties and bail. Court users’ committees will offer advice in situations where this cannot be done.

Every court that accepts pleas will also have two court assistants. The first assistant will assist the magistrate with a variety of court-related tasks, and the second assistant will process payments for fines and cash bail.

Further, she said, the invoices must be created, copies given to the accused, and payments must be made through the portal.

A court station accountant is in charge of daily revenue collection reconciliation as part of efforts to guarantee that financial controls are upheld.

“These guidelines represent a significant step towards a more streamlined and technology-driven judicial system, ensuring timely and transparent handling of fines and cash bail, ultimately benefiting court users and the administration of justice,” added Koome.

