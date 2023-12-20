Casual Laborer Dies After Falling From 14th Floor of Building Under Construction in Kilimani

A 40-year-old man died after falling from the 14th floor of a building under construction in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

Police said David Otieno was among casual laborers at the Jabavu Residency site when he slipped and fell off.

The house is under construction and there were dozens of workers at the site when the incident happened on Tuesday evening.

He was rushed to Nairobi Women’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, police said. The construction works were stopped following the tragedy for a while as a probe was opened into the same.

Police said they are investigating the tragedy and will take necessary action when the probe is complete.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the industry amid calls for action to address the fatalities.

Officials from the National Construction Authority, the County Government an the ministry have been blamed for the trend.

On December 2, 2023, four workers died after the scaffold of a building under construction collapsed.

State Department of Public Works Principal Secretary Joel Arumonyang said those found responsible for the incident that injured eight others will face consequences.

He said the incident occurred while workers on the 17-floor project were plastering the external walls of the 15th, 16th, and 17th floors.

The workers were operating from a timber platform supported by a scaffold made of old wooden planks.