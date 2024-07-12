Catherine, Princess of Wales Siblings: All About James and Philippa ‘Pippa’ Middleton

Catherine, Princess of Wales, born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton on January 9, 1982, in Reading, Berkshire, is a member of the British royal family.

She is married to William, Prince of Wales, and is the mother of three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Catherine grew up in Bucklebury, Berkshire, and was educated at St. Andrews School and Marlborough College before earning a degree in art history from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Catherine has been involved in various charitable activities, focusing on early childhood care, addiction and art.

She is a patron of numerous organizations, including the National Portrait Gallery and the Royal Photographic Society.

Catherine has also spearheaded projects like Hold Still, a photography project during the COVID-19 pandemic and Heads Together, a mental health awareness campaign.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, she became Princess of Wales on September 9, 2022, when William was created Prince of Wales by King Charles III.

Siblings

Catherine, Princess of Wales has two younger siblings, namely Philippa ‘Pippa’ Middleton and James Middleton.

Pippa is Catherine’s younger sister. She served as maid of honor at Catherine’s wedding to Prince William in 2011.

Pippa is married to James Matthews and has three children.

James is Catherine’s younger brother. He is an ambassador for charities like Pets as Therapy and Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

James married Alizée Thevenet in 2021 and they have a son named Inigo.

The Middleton siblings grew up together in the village of Bucklebury.

Despite their busy schedules, they continue to attend royal events together and support each other through life’s ups and downs.

Relationship with Prince William

Prince William and Catherine have had a long and enduring relationship that has captivated the public for over two decades.

The couple first met as students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in 2001. They initially started as friends, but their relationship soon blossomed into a romance.

After a brief separation in their early dating years, William proposed to Catherine in 2010 during a private getaway in Kenya, presenting her with Princess Diana’s iconic sapphire engagement ring.

William and Catherine married in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2011, becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

They have since welcomed three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – and have weathered both personal and public challenges together.

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing in 2022, William and Catherine were conferred the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, a role once held by William’s mother, Princess Diana.

The couple has continued to represent the stability and continuity of the British royal family, while also adapting to modern values and principles.

Despite some reported “ups and downs” in their marriage, William and Catherine’s relationship has been described as one of enduring love, trust, and mutual support.

They remain a beloved and admired couple, both within the royal family and among the public.

Children

Catherine has three children with Prince William, namely Prince George of Wales, the eldest child and second in line to the British throne, born in 2013; Princess Charlotte of Wales, the couple’s daughter, born in 2015 and Prince Louis of Wales, the youngest child, born in 2018.

The children have been raised with a focus on family, outdoor activities, and a sense of duty and service.

Despite their royal status, William and Catherine have made efforts to provide their children with a relatively normal upbringing, including attending a local school.

The family recently relocated from Kensington Palace to the more private Adelaide Cottage, emphasizing the importance of creating a serene environment for George, Charlotte and Louis to thrive.

Catherine has been open about the challenges of explaining her recent cancer diagnosis to her children, highlighting the need to address sensitive issues in an age-appropriate manner.

Health

Catherine has been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer since March 2024.

She announced her diagnosis in a video statement, saying that she has “good days and bad days” during treatment and that her treatment will continue for several more months.

The type of cancer has not been disclosed publicly, and Kensington Palace has emphasized the importance of respecting her medical privacy.

Despite her health challenges, Princess Catherine has attended some public events, including Trooping the Colour and has continued to engage in initiatives related to early childhood development.