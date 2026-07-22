CCTV footage shows police movement with Albert Ojwang to Mbagathi Hospital as murder trial continues

The murder trial of the late Albert Ojwang continued before the Kibera High Court today, with CCTV footage showing police officers transporting him from Central Police Station to Mbagathi Hospital in the early hours of the June 9, 2025.

Prosecution, led by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jalson Makori and Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Wangui Gichuhi, assisted by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Dancun Ondimu, recalled the fourth witness Joseph Mutua, who serves as the Head of Forensics at the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA).

The footage shown in court captured the movement of police officers as they arrived at the hospital’s casualty bay with the late Ojwang after transporting him from the cells at Central Police Station in a police vehicle. It also documented the officers’ movements within the hospital before they later departed with the deceased’s body.

Mutua testified that he prepared and signed the forensic exhibit containing the CCTV footage from Mbagathi Hospital, together with a forensic report and the requisite supporting certificates.

He further confirmed to the court that the footage had been forensically examined and certified as authentic, stating that it had not been tampered with or altered.

Ojwang died following his alleged arrest and consequent detention at the Central Police Station on June 7, 2025.

Six people have been charged with his murder.

They include Samson Kiprotich Talaam who served as Central Police station’s Officer Commanding Station (OCS).

Others are James Mukhwana, Peter Kimani, John Ngige Gitau, Gin Ammitou Abwao and Brian Mwaniki Njue.

Hearing was adjourned until December 14, 2026.