Charlie Cox is an English actor with an estimated net worth of $5 million. Best known for portraying Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil, Cox has built a successful career across film, television, and theater. His portrayal of the blind lawyer-turned-vigilante in Marvel’s Daredevil transformed him into one of the franchise’s most beloved stars, while appearances in productions such as Stardust, Boardwalk Empire, and The Theory of Everything have further cemented his reputation as a versatile actor.

Although Daredevil originally ended in 2018 after Netflix canceled the series, overwhelming fan support helped bring Cox back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, he has reprised the role in multiple Marvel productions, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Echo, and Daredevil: Born Again.

Charlie Cox Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth December 15, 1982 Place of Birth London, England

Early Life

Charlie Thomas Cox was born on December 15, 1982, in London, England, and was raised in East Sussex. He attended Ashdown House School before continuing his education at Sherborne School.

Determined to pursue acting, Cox later enrolled at the prestigious Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, where he refined the skills that would launch his professional career.

Early Acting Career

Cox made his screen debut in the 2003 thriller Dot the I. He soon landed supporting roles in period dramas including The Merchant of Venice alongside Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, and Joseph Fiennes, followed by Casanova starring Heath Ledger.

His breakthrough came in 2007 when he starred as Tristan Thorn in the fantasy adventure Stardust. Based on Neil Gaiman’s novel, the film introduced Cox to international audiences and showcased his ability to lead a major studio production.

He continued expanding his résumé with roles in films such as:

Stone of Destiny

Glorious 39

There Be Dragons

Hello Carter

The Theory of Everything

These performances established him as a dependable actor capable of handling historical dramas, romance, and fantasy alike.

Success with Boardwalk Empire

Before becoming synonymous with Daredevil, Cox gained widespread acclaim for portraying Owen Sleater in HBO’s award-winning crime drama Boardwalk Empire.

His character, an Irish enforcer working for Nucky Thompson, became a fan favorite thanks to his complex personality and compelling storyline. The critically acclaimed role demonstrated Cox’s range and helped pave the way for future leading opportunities.

Marvel Stardom as Daredevil

Charlie Cox’s career reached new heights in 2015 when he was cast as Matt Murdock in Marvel’s Daredevil.

The Netflix series received widespread praise for its darker, more grounded storytelling, with Cox’s performance earning acclaim from critics and fans alike. His portrayal balanced Murdock’s legal career, Catholic faith, and relentless pursuit of justice as the masked vigilante protecting Hell’s Kitchen.

The series ran for three seasons before ending in 2018, but demand for Cox’s return never faded.

He later reprised the character in:

The Defenders

Spider-Man: No Way Home

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Echo

Daredevil: Born Again

The revival firmly established Matt Murdock as an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Cox continuing to lead one of Marvel’s most popular street-level franchises.

Other Acting Projects

Outside Marvel, Charlie Cox has consistently worked across television and film.

He starred in the Irish crime drama Kin, portraying Michael Kinsella, a former prisoner attempting to rebuild his life while becoming entangled in family conflict.

Cox has also maintained a strong connection to theater, regularly returning to stage productions in both London and New York. His theatrical background has been widely credited for the emotional depth and authenticity he brings to his screen performances.

Salary

While Marvel has not publicly disclosed Charlie Cox’s salaries, starring in multiple seasons of Daredevil and returning for several MCU projects has made the superhero franchise one of the most lucrative periods of his career.

Combined with earnings from feature films, television dramas, theater work, and other acting projects, Cox has steadily built an estimated fortune of $5 million.

Personal Life

Charlie Cox married television producer Samantha Thomas in 2018. The couple has children and generally keeps their family life out of the public spotlight.

Cox has frequently discussed the demanding physical preparation required for portraying Daredevil, including martial arts training, stunt work, and learning techniques to authentically portray a blind character while performing complex action sequences.

Also Read: Anna Popplewell Net Worth