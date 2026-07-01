Anna Popplewell has an estimated net worth of $4 million, earned through a successful acting career spanning television, film, and theater. She is best known for portraying Susan Pevensie in The Chronicles of Narnia film series, a role that introduced her to audiences worldwide and remains the defining performance of her career.

Beyond the Narnia franchise, Popplewell has built a diverse résumé with roles in historical dramas, fantasy productions, independent films, and stage performances, while also balancing her acting career with higher education.

Anna Popplewell Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth December 16, 1988 Place of Birth London, England

Early Life

Anna Katherine Popplewell was born on December 16, 1988, in London, England.

She comes from a family with strong professional and artistic backgrounds. Her father, Andrew Popplewell, is a judge, while her mother, Debra Lomas, is a dermatologist. Her siblings, Lulu and Freddie Popplewell, also pursued acting during their childhood.

Popplewell began training at London’s Allsorts Drama School before making her professional acting debut in the television film Frenchman’s Creek in 1998.

Unlike many child actors, she remained committed to academics. She later attended Magdalen College, Oxford, where she studied English Language and Literature, graduating in 2010 while continuing her acting career.

Early Acting Career

Before becoming an international star, Popplewell appeared in several British television productions and films, including:

Mansfield Park

The Little Vampire

Me Without You

Thunderpants

Love in a Cold Climate

Daniel Deronda

Girl with a Pearl Earring

These early performances established her reputation as a talented young actress, particularly in literary adaptations and period dramas.

Breakthrough with The Chronicles of Narnia

Popplewell’s career changed dramatically when she was cast as Susan Pevensie in Disney’s The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Released in 2005, the fantasy adventure became a worldwide box-office success and introduced millions of viewers to the Pevensie siblings.

As the responsible and level-headed older sister, Popplewell earned praise for bringing warmth and maturity to the role.

She returned as Susan in:

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010, cameo)

Collectively, the Narnia films grossed more than $1.5 billion worldwide, making them the most commercially successful projects of her career.

Television Success

After Narnia, Popplewell transitioned into television with several notable roles.

In 2012, she starred as Chyler Silva in Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn, a live-action series based on the popular video game franchise.

The following year, she joined The CW historical drama Reign as Lady Lola Narcisse, one of Mary, Queen of Scots’ closest companions.

Appearing across the first three seasons, Popplewell became one of the show’s central cast members. The role showcased her ability to portray complex historical characters while expanding her audience beyond fantasy films.

Film and Stage Career

Popplewell has continued to work steadily in both film and theater.

In 2023, she appeared as Kate in The Nun II, joining The Conjuring Universe, one of Hollywood’s most successful horror franchises.

That same year, she expanded her stage career by taking on the title role in Henrik Ibsen’s classic play Hedda Gabler. She later appeared in the UK production of The Wanderers, further demonstrating her range as a stage performer.

Throughout her career, Popplewell has balanced blockbuster franchises with independent productions and live theater.

Personal Life

Anna Popplewell married Sam Caird in 2016.

The couple has two children and has largely kept their family life out of the public spotlight, maintaining a private lifestyle despite Popplewell’s international fame.

Also Read: Taissa Farmiga Net Worth