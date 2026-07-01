Taissa Farmiga has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, earned through her successful career as an actress in television, film, voice acting, and stage productions. Best known for her performances in American Horror Story and The Nun films, Farmiga has established herself as one of Hollywood’s most recognizable horror stars while also building an impressive résumé across drama, comedy, and period television.

Although she initially gained attention through a film directed by her older sister, actress Vera Farmiga, Taissa has since carved out her own career with leading roles in critically acclaimed and commercially successful productions.

Taissa Farmiga Net Worth $1.5 Million Date of Birth August 17, 1994 Place of Birth Whitehouse Station, New Jersey

Early Life

Taissa Farmiga was born on August 17, 1994, in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. She is the youngest of seven children born to Ukrainian immigrant parents, Lubomyra and Michael Farmiga.

Her older sister, Vera Farmiga, is an acclaimed actress, director, and producer whose success in Hollywood inspired Taissa’s early interest in acting.

After attending public school through fourth grade, Farmiga was homeschooled alongside some of her siblings before eventually pursuing acting professionally.

Breakthrough with American Horror Story

Farmiga’s breakthrough came in 2011 when she portrayed Violet Harmon in the first season of the FX anthology series American Horror Story.

Her emotionally layered performance quickly earned praise from critics and introduced her to a global audience.

She later returned to the franchise as Zoe Benson in American Horror Story: Coven before reprising both Violet Harmon and Zoe Benson in later installments, including Roanoke and Apocalypse.

Her recurring appearances in the long-running horror anthology helped establish her reputation as one of Hollywood’s modern “scream queens.”

Film Career

Farmiga made her feature film debut in 2011 with Higher Ground, directed by and starring her sister Vera Farmiga.

She continued expanding her film career with roles in:

The Bling Ring

Mindscape

At Middleton

Jamesy Boy

The Final Girls

6 Years

In a Valley of Violence

Rules Don’t Apply

Her biggest commercial success came in 2018 when she starred as Sister Irene in The Nun, part of The Conjuring Universe. The supernatural horror film became a worldwide box-office hit and significantly raised her international profile.

She reprised the role in 2023’s The Nun II, further cementing her place within one of Hollywood’s highest-grossing horror franchises.

Other notable films include:

The Long Dumb Road

What They Had

The Mule

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

John and the Hole

She Taught Love

Voice Acting Career

Farmiga has also worked as a voice actress in animated superhero films.

She voiced Raven in:

Justice League vs. Teen Titans (2016)

Teen Titans: The Judas Contract (2017)

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020)

These projects allowed her to expand beyond live-action performances while reaching audiences through animated DC productions.

Television Success Beyond Horror

Although horror remains her signature genre, Farmiga has taken on a variety of television roles.

She starred in the ABC crime drama Wicked City and appeared in an episode of The Twilight Zone reboot before joining HBO’s acclaimed historical drama The Gilded Age in 2022.

In The Gilded Age, she portrays Gladys Russell, a young socialite navigating New York’s elite society during America’s Gilded Age. The series introduced Farmiga to a wider audience beyond horror fans.

Stage Career

Farmiga expanded her acting credentials in 2016 by making her Off-Broadway debut in a revival of Sam Shepard’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Buried Child.

Her performance demonstrated her versatility and ability to transition between screen and stage acting.

Personal Life

Taissa Farmiga became engaged to filmmaker Hadley Klein in 2019, and the couple married the following year.

Their marriage ended in divorce in 2024.

Despite maintaining a relatively private personal life, Farmiga has continued to focus on building a diverse acting career across television, film, and theater.

Also Read: Mena Suvari Net Worth