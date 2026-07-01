Mena Suvari’s net worth is estimated at $4 million, earned through a successful career as an actress, model, and television performer. Rising to international fame in 1999 with starring roles in American Beauty and American Pie, Suvari became one of Hollywood’s most recognizable young stars.

Over the years, she has expanded her résumé with dozens of film and television appearances, voice acting roles, fashion campaigns, and brand endorsements. Despite stepping away from the Hollywood spotlight at times, Suvari has continued to build a lasting entertainment career.

Mena Suvari Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth Feb 13, 1979 Place of Birth Newport Nationality American

Breakthrough with American Beauty and American Pie

Mena Suvari became a household name after starring as Heather in the teen comedy American Pie. The film became a massive box-office success and launched one of Hollywood’s most successful comedy franchises.

That same year, she earned widespread critical acclaim for portraying Angela Hayes in the Oscar-winning drama American Beauty. The film won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, while Suvari received a nomination for the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Landing two career-defining roles in the same year established her as one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising young actresses.

Career After Her Breakthrough

Following her success, Suvari appeared in numerous films throughout the 2000s, including:

Loser

American Pie 2

Sugar & Spice

Spun

Rumor Has It

Domino

Beauty Shop

Factory Girl

The Musketeer

She later reprised her role as Heather in American Reunion, bringing her back to one of the franchises that launched her career.

While many of her later projects were independent films or digital releases, she maintained a consistent acting schedule across multiple genres, including drama, comedy, thriller, and horror.

Television Success

Beyond movies, Suvari has enjoyed a successful television career.

She appeared in HBO’s acclaimed drama Six Feet Under, earning praise for her recurring role as Edie, a performance artist.

Other notable television credits include:

American Horror Story

Chicago Fire

South of Hell

Psych

American Woman

Justice League Action

Her television work has helped diversify her career while providing a steady source of income.

Modeling Career

Before acting, Suvari began working as a fashion model.

She signed with the Wilhelmina modeling agency and later appeared in campaigns for major brands, including Lancôme and Coach.

Throughout her career, she has also been featured in leading fashion magazines such as:

Vogue

Vanity Fair

Cosmopolitan

Elle

Glamour

Seventeen

She has also attended numerous fashion events, including New York Fashion Week, and walked the runway for several designers.

Personal Life

Mena Suvari was born on February 13, 1979, in Newport, Rhode Island. She later moved with her family to South Carolina before relocating to California to pursue modeling and acting opportunities.

Her personal life has attracted media attention over the years. She was first married to cinematographer Robert Brinkmann before the couple divorced in 2005. She later married concert promoter Simone Sestito, though that marriage ended in divorce in 2012.

In her memoir, Suvari discussed the emotional and financial challenges she experienced during that relationship.

In 2018, she married set decorator Michael Hope, and the couple welcomed their son in 2021.

Advocacy

In recent years, Suvari has spoken openly about overcoming trauma, addiction, and mental health struggles. She has become an advocate for healing, women’s empowerment, and personal resilience, using her platform to encourage conversations around recovery and self-growth.

Alongside acting, she continues to pursue creative projects while balancing family life.

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