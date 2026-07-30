Cherotich headlines glorious Wednesday as Kenya hits top gear in Glasgow

World 3000m Steeplechase champion Faith Cherotich delivered a masterclass on Wednesday evening, storming to a magnificent gold medal at the ongoing 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Cherotich crossed the line in a staggering 9:01.76, setting a new Games Record and securing Kenya’s second gold medal of the championships.

The 22-year-old track star executed a perfectly measured tactical display to slice through the field and smash the previous mark. Facing stiff international competition, Cherotich stayed patient before unleashing an unanswered burst over the final water jump to leave her rivals trailing in her wake.

“I ran my race and I was not looking back. The only tactic I had was to win the race, nothing else,” the new Commonwealth champion said.

In the women 800m semifinals, world champion Lilian Odirawon the first heat at a time of 1:59.39 to storm the final and raise hopes of another medal for Team Kenya.

“First of all, I am grateful. Making it to the finals in my debut at the Commonwealth Games… it is something that is amazing, so I am happy personally,” Odira reflected after the race. “The weather is tough, but we have to adhere to it… Going into the race, I was just going to fight for the podium.”

In the men’s 1-mile competition, former World 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot safely booked his place in the final. Cheruiyot clocked 3:58.98 to finish second in Heat 1, controlling his pacing down the home straight to ensure smooth qualification.

In Heat 2, Brian Komen joined Cheruiyot in the final after battling to a fourth-place finish in 3:54.94. However, Kenya’s mid-distance contingent suffered a major blow as World 1500m bronze medalist Reynold Cheruiyot suffered an unexpected mishap, failing to finish the race (DNF).

Zablon Ekwam provided a big highlight in the men’s 200m heats, blazing to a season-best time of 20.42 to win the first heat in style and advance to the semifinals.

Contrastingly, Elkana Sabila endured a frustrating exit in his respective heat after pulling up injured for a Did Not Finish (DNF).

In the women’s 400m hurdles, Vanice Kerubo Nyagiseradisplayed solid endurance, securing her place in the next round by finishing third in her heat with a time of 56.43.