Cheryl Hines Net Worth

Cheryl Hines, an accomplished American actress and director, boasts a net worth of $16 million. She has earned recognition for her roles in popular television series such as “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Suburgatory,” and has also made her mark in films like “RV,” “Waitress,” “Life After Beth,” and “Nine Lives.” Additionally, Hines ventured into directing, making her feature film directorial debut with “Serious Moonlight” in 2009.

Date of Birth September 21, 1965 Place of Birth Miami Beach, Florida Nationality American Profession Actress, Director

Early Life

Born on September 21, 1965, in Miami Beach, Florida, Cheryl Hines was raised in Tallahassee by her parents, Rosemary and James. She attended Lively Technical College and Tallahassee Community College. Before breaking into Hollywood, Hines worked as a waitress, telephone operator, and television reporter. Her acting career began with improvisational comedy at the Groundlings Theater in Los Angeles, where she also honed her skills in writing comedy sketches.

Television Career

In the 1990s, Hines made guest appearances on several television shows, including “Swamp Thing,” “Unsolved Mysteries,” “The Wayans Bros.,” and “Suddenly Susan.” Her breakthrough came in the early 2000s with her role as Cheryl David on the HBO comedy series “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Her performance earned her Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2003 and 2006.

Throughout the 2000s, Hines appeared on numerous other shows, often in guest-starring roles, including “So Little Time,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Reno 911!,” “Scrubs,” “Jack’s Big Music Show,” and “Hannah Montana.” She also voiced characters on the NBC animated sitcom “Father of the Pride” and had a main role on the short-lived ABC sitcom “In the Motherhood.”

In the 2010s, Hines continued to make guest appearances on shows like “Brothers & Sisters,” “Love Bites,” and “The Super Hero Squad Show.” In 2011, she starred as Dallas Royce on the ABC sitcom “Suburgatory,” which ran for three seasons. Other notable TV credits include the television movie “A Fairly Odd Christmas,” and the sitcoms “The Crazy Ones” and “The Middle.” From 2016 to 2017, she starred on the Fox sitcom “Son of Zorn.” Hines has also been a panelist on various reality competition and game shows, including “Funny You Should Ask,” “I Can See Your Voice,” and “The Masked Singer.”

Film Career

Hines made her film debut in the 2004 romantic comedy “Along Came Polly,” and went on to appear in several other films, including “Cake,” “Herbie: Fully Loaded,” and “Our Very Own.” Her filmography in the 2000s includes “Bickford Shmeckler’s Cool Ideas,” “Keeping Up with the Steins,” “RV,” “Waitress,” “The Grand,” “Henry Poole is Here,” “Bart Got a Room,” “Labor Pains,” and “The Ugly Truth.” She also voiced characters in the animated films “Space Chimps” and “Space Chimps 2: Zartog Strikes Back.”

Hines’ more recent film credits include the zombie comedy “Life After Beth,” the romantic comedy sequel “Think Like a Man 2,” the psychological thriller “The Benefactor,” the holiday comedy “Christmas Eve,” the kitty comedy “Nine Lives,” the graphic novel adaptation “Wilson,” and “A Bad Moms Christmas.”

Directing Career

Hines made her directorial debut in 2006 with an episode of the sitcom “Campus Ladies,” and later directed the feature film “Serious Moonlight” in 2009. She also directed an episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in 2020.

Personal Life

Hines married Paul Young, founder of the management firm Principato-Young, in December 2002. They had a daughter named Catherine and divorced in 2010. In 2014, Hines married environmental attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Hines is actively involved with United Cerebral Palsy, inspired by her nephew’s condition. She serves on the board of trustees and has helped raise funds for the organization, including winning $25,000 on an episode of “Celebrity Family Feud.”

Real Estate

In September 2014, Hines and Kennedy purchased a compound in Malibu for $4.995 million and sold it in June 2017 for over $6 million. They then bought a mansion in LA’s Brentwood neighborhood for $5.2 million. The Cape Cod-style home features six bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a formal living room, dining room, galley kitchen, master suite, and a backyard with a brick terrace, fire pit, and swimming pool. The property also includes a rustic guest house above the garage.

