Hrithik Roshan Net Worth

Hrithik Roshan, the celebrated Indian actor and dancer, has a net worth of $90 million. Known for his extraordinary talent, versatility, and dedication, Roshan is among Bollywood’s highest-paid actors and a global icon in Indian cinema. His career spans decades, highlighted by numerous awards and box office successes, as well as ventures beyond acting.

Early Life

Born on January 10, 1974, in Bombay, Maharashtra, Hrithik Roshan grew up in a family deeply rooted in the film industry. His father, Rakesh Roshan, is a renowned film director, and his maternal grandfather, J. Om Prakash, was a legendary producer-director. Surrounded by Bollywood luminaries, Hrithik was introduced to the world of cinema at an early age.

He made his first on-screen appearance at just six years old in the film Aasha (1980), where he was secretly filmed dancing on his grandfather’s movie set. Later, he attended Sydenham College, actively participating in dance and music festivals, all while working as an assistant on his father’s film sets and studying acting under Kishore Namit Kapoor.

Career Breakthrough

Hrithik Roshan’s big break came in 2000 with the romantic drama Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, directed by his father. The film became a massive success, winning him the Filmfare Awards for Best Actor and Best Male Debut. He was the first actor to win both awards in the same year. This blockbuster launched Roshan into superstardom, earning him widespread recognition for his acting and dancing skills.

In the years that followed, Roshan appeared in critically acclaimed films such as Fiza (2000), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001), and Koi… Mil Gaya (2003), the latter earning him multiple Best Actor awards. His role in Lakshya (2004), a coming-of-age story set during the Kargil War, received praise for its depth and emotional range.

Establishing a Legacy

Roshan’s career saw consistent successes with hits like Krrish (2006), Dhoom 2 (2006), and Jodhaa Akbar (2008), solidifying his reputation as a versatile performer. Known for his ability to transform into diverse roles, Roshan underwent rigorous training for films like Jodhaa Akbar, where he mastered Urdu, sword fighting, and horse riding.

In 2019, he starred in Super 30, a biographical drama, and War, which became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. His performance in these films showcased his dedication to his craft and his ability to connect with audiences worldwide.

Business Ventures

Hrithik Roshan’s wealth extends beyond his acting career. He is the founder of the lifestyle and fitness brand HRX, which offers clothing, accessories, and fitness solutions. Additionally, he has been a sought-after brand ambassador for both Indian and international companies, further boosting his net worth.

Roshan also hosted the popular TV show Just Dance, which highlighted his exceptional dancing skills. His ventures outside acting reflect his entrepreneurial mindset and commitment to building a lasting legacy.

Personal Life

Hrithik married Sussanne Khan, an interior designer, in 2000. The couple had two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, before amicably divorcing in 2014. Despite the separation, Roshan remains committed to co-parenting and maintaining a strong family bond.

In recent years, he has been linked romantically to actress and musician Saba Azad, showcasing his openness to love and personal growth.

Hrithik Roshan Net Worth

With a net worth of $90 million, Hrithik Roshan has earned his place as one of Bollywood’s wealthiest actors. His earnings come from blockbuster films, endorsements, and his entrepreneurial ventures. Over his career, he has won six Filmfare Awards and continues to be a dominant force in Indian cinema.