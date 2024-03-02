China’s Nationalistic Blogger Sparks Controversy Over New Year Decorations

A Chinese ultranationalist vlogger raised eyebrows when he discovered red circular stickers with the words “Happy 2024” on the glass doors of a shopping mall in Nanjing. Claiming these seemingly innocent New Year decorations were nationalistic Japanese motifs resembling the rising sun in Japan’s flag, the vlogger confronted mall staff, leading to police intervention and the removal of the decorations.

The episode sparked a debate on Chinese social media, with netizens highlighting the potential absurdity of banning all red circular objects, including iconic symbols like Huawei’s logo, Mao Zedong posters, and even traffic lights. China’s state-run CCTV criticized the vlogger, emphasizing the detrimental impact of such actions on individuals, companies, and society.

This incident sheds light on China’s approach to nationalism under President Xi Jinping’s rule, where patriotism is encouraged but controlled to serve state interests. The government’s recent introduction of a “patriotic education law” further emphasizes the importance of aligning citizens with the Chinese Communist Party’s values.

Also Read: China and Russia Strengthen Ties to Ensure Stability in Asia-Pacific Region

While the promotion of intense patriotic feelings is common, the Nanjing incident underscores the potential toxicity of anti-Japanese sentiment in China, fueled by historical conflicts like the Second Sino-Japanese War. The government, wary of a repeat of the violent 2012 anti-Japan protests, intervened swiftly to avoid escalation.

Moreover, the vlogger faced criticism not only for his nationalistic fervor but also for attempting to profit from patriotism. CCTV rebuked him, stating that patriotism is not a business. However, scholars suggest that monetizing patriotism is a lucrative business for many bloggers and vloggers on Chinese social media, with potential earnings reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Despite the government’s support for nationalist sentiment, content creators navigating this space must tread carefully, as red lines are fluid and subject to change based on diplomatic priorities. The Chinese government aims to balance fostering national identity and pride while preventing any voice or group from challenging the authority of the Communist Party.