Chinese National Robbed of Sh1 Million from Syokimau Apartment 

Police are investigating claims by a Chinese woman she lost Sh1 million from her apartment in Syokimau, Machakos County.

The woman identified as Ao Ruihan Abby and aged 27 told police the incident happened on Sunday January 28.

She said she left her apartment after locking it for errands in town.

Upon returning, she found her house had been broken into by unknown people by damaging the main door lock and stole therein four laptops, the Sh1 million, a gold ring, a mobile phone make vivo, and a passport.

Police visited the scene and arrested a neighbor where the incident happened for grilling.

No recovery has been made so far.