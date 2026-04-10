Chris Bassitt Siblings: Getting to Know Matt Bassitt

Chris Bassitt is an American professional baseball pitcher who currently plays for the Baltimore Orioles in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Born Christopher Michael Bassitt on February 22, 1989, in Toledo, Ohio, he has built a reputation as a durable, competitive starting pitcher known for his sinker-slider mix and ability to pitch deep into games.

Bassitt grew up in Genoa, Ohio, where he excelled in both baseball and basketball at Genoa Area High School before continuing his baseball career at the University of Akron.

He was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 16th round of the 2011 MLB Draft and made his major league debut with them in 2014.

Over his career, he has pitched for several teams, including the Oakland Athletics, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and now the Orioles, establishing himself as a reliable innings-eater in the American League.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Chris has one younger brother named Matt Bassitt.

The two brothers grew up close in Genoa, Ohio, sharing a supportive family environment that encouraged their athletic pursuits.

Matt has been a visible presence in Chris’s professional life, often attending games and family events alongside their parents, John and Dawn Bassitt.

Career

Bassitt’s professional career began after his time at the University of Akron, where he transitioned from a basketball recruit to a standout pitcher for the Zips baseball team in the Mid-American Conference.

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Drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2011, he worked his way through the minor leagues and debuted in the majors on August 30, 2014.

Early in his career, he dealt with injuries, including Tommy John surgery, but he emerged as a key contributor for the Oakland Athletics starting in 2015.

With the A’s, Bassitt developed into a dependable starter, posting solid seasons and helping the team compete.

A significant chapter came with the New York Mets in 2021 and 2022, where he earned his first All-Star selection and demonstrated his ability to thrive in a high-pressure market.

In 2023, he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays and delivered one of his strongest campaigns, leading the American League in wins while logging heavy innings.

Bassitt joined the Baltimore Orioles for the 2026 season, continuing his role as a veteran presence in a competitive rotation.

Throughout his career, he has been praised for his durability, having multiple seasons with over 170 innings pitched, and for his competitive edge on the mound.

Off the field, Bassitt and his wife Jessica have been active in community work, including their “Bassitts Pitch In” initiative supporting youth baseball programs through Jays Care and other efforts.

Accolades

Bassitt was named an American League All-Star in 2021 while with the Mets, marking his first selection to the Midsummer Classic.

That same year, he led the American League in winning percentage.

In 2023 with the Blue Jays, he tied for the AL lead in wins and starts, while finishing among the league leaders in innings pitched and strikeouts.

He has recorded multiple 15-win seasons and has surpassed 200 innings in a single year, underscoring his value as a workhorse pitcher.

Additional recognition includes team-specific awards, such as the Athletics’ Jim Catfish Hunter Award, and consistent rankings among qualified starters in key metrics like ERA and WHIP over various stretches of his career.