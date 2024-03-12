CJ Koome Swears in Tribunal to Try Justice Kullow

Chief Justice Martha Koome on Tuesday swore in a 12-person tribunal to inquire into the removal of Land and Environment court judge, Justice Mohammed Noor Kullow from office.

The 12 led by court of appeal judge Justice Patric Kiage were appointed by President William Ruto on March 8, 2024.

The tribunal will inquire into the conduct of Kullow over allegations of incompetence, gross misconduct, violation of the constitution and breach of the judicial service code of conducts and ethics

Kullow was on March 6, suspended from office by Ruto following petitions filed against him by members of the public.

In a statement on March 6, CJ Koome said the Judicial Service Commission on diverse dates received a total of five petitions for his removal.

Subsequently, the JSC on May 31, 2023, initiated proceedings against the judge for inordinately delaying or failing to deliver rulings or judgements in a total of 116 matters during the time he served at Narok Law courts

The tribunal includes a chairperson, six members, one lead counsel, joint secretaries and Assisting counsels.

The six members include Lady Justice Margaret Njoki Mwangi, Justice Anthony Charo Mrima, Jinaro Kipkemoi Kibet SC, Wanjiku Mwariri, Rukia Abdinassir Mohamed and Charles Mulila.

The lead counsel, joint secretaries and Assisting counsels include Senior Counsel Dorcas Agil Oduor , Jasper M. Mbiuki, Collin K. Kiprono, Emmanuel Omondi Bitta and Georgiadis Majimbo respectively.

The tribunal is required to expeditiously prepare and submit a report and its recommendations.

“……inquire into the conduct of the Hon. Judge in terms of the particulars set out in the petitions and to determine whether the allegations therein constitute breach of the provisions of Article 168 of the Constitution, as read with Articles 10, 73 (1) (a), (b), 75 (1) and (2) and 159 (2) of the Constitution.”

JSC submitted four petitions to Ruto stating that as per its findings, constitutional grounds for removal had been met.

Article 168(5) provides that the president shall, within 14 days after receiving the petition, suspend the judge from office.

He is then required to appoint a tribunal consisting of a chairperson and three other members including one advocate of fifteen years standing and two other persons with experience in public affairs

Justice Kiage acknowledged the gravity of the moment and the task ahead.