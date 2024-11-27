CJ McCollum Siblings: Get to Know Errick McCollum II

Christian James McCollum is a professional basketball player for the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA.

He was drafted 10th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2013 and became the NBA Most Improved Player in 2016.

McCollum has averaged 21 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game with the Pelicans since his trade in 2022.

Recently, he missed 13 games due to a right adductor strain but is expected to return against the Indiana Pacers on November 25, 2024.

Siblings

C.J. has one sibling, an older brother named Errick McCollum II.

Errick, born January 22, 1988, is a professional basketball player who has played overseas since 2010, achieving significant success in various international leagues.

The brothers share a close bond, having supported and motivated each other throughout their basketball careers, with Errick playing a pivotal role in C.J.’s development as a player.

College career

McCollum played college basketball at Lehigh University from 2009 to 2013, where he established himself as a standout guard.

During his time at Lehigh, he earned the Patriot League Player of the Year award twice, in 2010 and 2012, reflecting his dominance in the conference.

One of the highlights of his college career came in 2012 when he led the Mountain Hawks to a stunning upset over the Duke Blue Devils in the first round of the NCAA tournament, scoring 30 points in that game.

Over his four years at Lehigh, McCollum averaged 18.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game, showcasing his scoring ability and versatility.

NBA career

In the 2013 NBA Draft, he was selected 10th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers, marking the beginning of his professional career.

He started off as a bench player but quickly proved his worth, even though an early foot injury limited his playing time during his rookie season.

His breakout came in the 2015-2016 season when he averaged 20.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, earning him the NBA Most Improved Player Award.

Also Read: Pihla Viitala Siblings: Meet Anna Viitala and Kaisla Viitala

Alongside Damian Lillard, McCollum formed one of the most dynamic backcourts in the league, known for their scoring ability and clutch performances that led the Blazers to multiple playoff appearances.

In February 2022, McCollum was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he has taken on a leadership role and significantly contributed to the team’s offense.

Since joining the Pelicans, he has been averaging around 21 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game, demonstrating his continued effectiveness as both a scorer and playmaker.

McCollum is recognized for his exceptional scoring ability, proficiency in shooting from long range, and skill in creating his own shot.

His strong basketball IQ allows him to understand offensive schemes and defensive rotations effectively.

Known for his work ethic, McCollum has dedicated himself to improving his game throughout his career, which has played a significant role in his success at every level.

Beyond basketball, McCollum is involved in various community initiatives and has expressed interest in sports journalism and business ventures for when he retires from professional play.

Accolades

McCollum has received several awards and accolades throughout his basketball career, highlighting both his on-court performance and his contributions off the court.

Notably, he was awarded the NBA Most Improved Player in 2016 after a breakout season with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he averaged 20.8 points per game.

In recognition of his extensive community service, McCollum was honored with the 2023-24 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award, which is presented annually to a player, coach, or trainer who demonstrates outstanding dedication to community service.

Additionally, McCollum was a two-time Patriot League Player of the Year during his college career at Lehigh University and is recognized as the league’s all-time leading scorer with 2,361 points.