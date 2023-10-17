Panic as CJ’s Restaurant Attendants Recover Pistol in Men’s Toilet in Kilimani

There was panic at the CJ’s Restaurant at Ola Petrol Station along Argwings Kodhek Road in Yaya Centre when attendants recovered a pistol in a toilet.

Police said they are investigating the ownership of the pistol that was found abandoned in the men’s toilet of the popular restaurant in Kilimani area, Nairobi.

A reveler believed to be a licensed gun holder had gone to the toilet and placed the Steyr C9-A2 MF pistol with 16 bullets on the cistern probably for a long call.

He then walked out leaving the weapon therein after his mission.

Police said the weapon was discovered minutes after the owner had left the toilet and restaurant.

Witnesses said the discovery caused panic before police arrived.

A manager at the restaurant called the police who responded there and took it for safekeeping.

Police say they are tracing the owner for grilling and further action.

There were fears the weapon could have fallen into the wrong hands.

Safekeeping of such weapons is key in having one issued with a permit to own a gun.

The rules say the weapons should be in the sight of the owner or in a safe in the house.

Civilian holders are usually vetted before they get permits to own the weapons.

There are about 15,000 civilian firearms holders. Some of the holders have had their permits canceled because of misuse.

Meanwhile, a businessman was robbed his Ceska pistol in an attack at a restaurant in Kahawa West, Nairobi.

The victim told police he had gone to a restaurant to meet a relative on Monday afternoon when two gunmen confronted him.

The victim, Joseph Ndirangu Munene is a licensed gun holder. Another reveler was injured in the head after the bullet ricocheted.

The gang shot as they escaped the scene.

He said he was robbed of his Ceska pistol with 15 bullets.

Munene told police two men armed with a pistol confronted him and his brother in the bar and ordered them to lie down before they grabbed the pistol.

The gang also robbed him of Sh3,000 and a mobile phone.

While leaving hurriedly one of the robbers fired one shot aiming at the victim but missed the target and ricocheted from the wall slightly bruising the other reveler at the back of his head.

They then jumped onto unmarked motorcycle and fled towards Ruiru general direction along Northern bypass.

Police visited the scene minutes later but no arrest or recovery made so far.

