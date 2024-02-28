Cleaner Recovers Pistol Magazine at JKIA Drainage

Police are investigating the discovery of a pistol magazine at a drainage within the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Officials said a cleaner was busy at work between Terminal One and the central parking area at the airport when he scooped the magazine with bullets.

The cleaner said he was unclogging the drainage when he found the Glock pistol magazine with 15 bullets.

The incident happened on Tuesday February 26 afternoon, police said.

Police were called to the scene and collected it for safe custody and probe.

It is not clear on who the owner of the magazine is. The weapon was taken for ballistic analysis as part of the probe into the ownership.

Management of weapons by both licensed civilian holders and government officials has been an issue of concern amid calls for stringent measures on the same.