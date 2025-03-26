Committee Responds To Sh129.5M Payment Reports For Kenyan On Death Row In Saudi Arabia

The Committee for the Release of Steven Bertrand Munyakho, a Kenyan sentenced to execution in Saudi Arabia, has responded to claims that an institutional benefactor has paid Sh129.5 million blood money required for his release.

Committee chair Joe Odindo, in a statement on Wednesday, said: “If accurate, this information will be an answered prayer for the many well-wishers supporting the Save Stevo Campaign.”

He, however, clarified that the committee had not received any official confirmation.

“We have contacted government officials in Kenya and Saudi Arabia and will notify the public of the latest developments.”

Odindo said that he had heard from media reports that the institutional benefactor has paid the remaining 2.9 million riyals (Sh114.55 million according to current exchange rate)of the 3.5 million riyals (138.25 million) blood money required for his release.

Reports indicated that the Muslim World League intervened and paid the necessary fines, according to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General Hassan Omar.

Speaking on Tuesday during an Iftar at State House hosted by President William Ruto, Omar announced that following successful negotiations between Saudi Arabia, Kenya, and the Muslim World League, Munyakho would soon be reuniting with his family.

According to Omar, the negotiations, which involved key officials from both countries, resulted in a total of Sh129.5 million ($1 million) being paid to the Gulf nation as a settlement for the accusations Munyakho was facing.

During the announcement, Omar revealed that diplomatic efforts to save Munyakho were coordinated at State House, Nairobi, hinting at possible involvement by President William Ruto.

Munyakho was convicted of manslaughter in 2012 following a fatal altercation with a friend.

The victim’s family appealed, leading to an enhanced sentence of execution, with an option to pay 3.5 million riyals in blood money.

He has been in Dhaban Prison, Jeddah, for the past 13 years and remains in custody as of yesterday.

The committee expressed gratitude to the media, friends, family, and Kenyans of goodwill who have supported the campaign for his release.

“Once again, we thank everyone who has prayed for Stevo’s safe return home and continues to do so,” Odindo added.