Conor McGregor Net Worth 2025

Conor McGregor is an Irish professional fighter and entrepreneur whose net worth is estimated at an impressive $200 million. This wealth stems not only from his record-breaking career in mixed martial arts (MMA) but also from strategic business ventures, including his highly successful whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve.

The Career That Built the Notorious Fortune

McGregor began his MMA journey in 2007 at the age of 18, marking his amateur debut with a first-round TKO. His professional career took off in 2008 in the lightweight division. Over the years, McGregor established himself as a force to be reckoned with, gaining international fame for his brash persona and unparalleled skills inside the octagon.

His rise to prominence caught the attention of UFC president Dana White, who signed McGregor in 2013. His debut fight against Marcus Brimage ended in a spectacular TKO victory, setting the stage for what would become one of the most iconic careers in UFC history.

McGregor has since headlined some of the UFC’s highest-grossing events. Notable bouts include his fights against Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, and Nate Diaz, with earnings soaring into the millions for each. His October 2018 fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly earned him $50 million.

Outside the octagon, McGregor stepped into the boxing ring in 2017 to face Floyd Mayweather in a historic match. Although he lost, McGregor walked away with a $100 million payday, solidifying his reputation as one of the highest-paid athletes globally.

Proper No. Twelve

In 2018, McGregor launched Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey, which quickly became a household name. Initially, Proximo Spirits held a 20% stake in the brand, but by 2020, McGregor and his partners sold a 49% stake to Proximo for $250 million.

The whiskey’s success culminated in April 2021 when Proximo Spirits acquired the remaining 51% stake. The total deal was valued at $600 million, with McGregor reportedly pocketing $200 million from the venture.

Blockbuster Paydays and Endorsements

Between 2015 and 2016, McGregor earned $25 million from UFC fights, but his career earnings skyrocketed as he became the sport’s biggest draw. In addition to fight purses, he has earned millions from endorsements with brands like Burger King, Beats by Dre, and Anheuser-Busch.

His acting debut in the 2024 reboot of Road House alongside Jake Gyllenhaal earned him over $5.5 million, making him the highest-paid athlete for a first-time acting role.

Personal Life

Born on July 14, 1988, in Crumlin, Ireland, Conor McGregor’s journey from a plumber’s apprentice to a global icon is nothing short of extraordinary. Despite his immense success, McGregor remains grounded in his personal life. He has been in a long-term relationship with his fiancée, Dee Devlin, since 2008, and the couple has three children.

