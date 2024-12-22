Construction Of Nairobi-Nakuru-Eldoret Dual Carriageway To Start In 2025, Ruto Says

President William Ruto Sunday announced that the government will begin construction of a dual carriageway connecting Nairobi and Nakuru next year.

This will among others open development and alleviate traffic congestion on the busy highway.

Speaking at Kipkorgot AIC Church in Uasin Gishu on Sunday, Ruto stated that the project would eventually extend to Malaba, improving travel and trade along the corridor.

The announcement comes after increased complaints from motorists, particularly during the holiday season, when heavy traffic caused hours-long delays.

Many spend hours on the highway wasting many resources.

The construction of the road has been postponed twice due to among others interests.

Ruto also emphasised Kenya’s economic progress, citing lower inflation, increased exports, and the country’s food security.

He attributed his success to government subsidies on agricultural inputs, which increased local food production and eliminated the need for maize and sugar imports.

On healthcare, Ruto reaffirmed his commitment to implementing the new health insurance plan, describing it as a game-changing step for the country’s health sector.

He expressed confidence in the program’s success, stating that it would provide long-term benefits to Kenyans.

Ruto defended the government’s nationwide livestock vaccination programme, which he claims will help prevent diseases like foot and mouth.

In response to criticism from some leaders, he dismissed claims that vaccines are harmful and urged them not to politicise economic issues.

“The vaccine is manufactured locally at Kabete, one of the largest vaccine facilities in Africa, and is also exported to other countries,” Ruto said. He added that the program would safeguard the livestock economy and emphasized the government’s commitment to its implementation.

Addressing his decision to include opposition leaders in his administration, President Ruto stated that the move was necessary to ensure national unity and stability.

He stated that the expanded government was informed by lessons learnt from previous protests, and the inclusion of leaders from all sides was intended to foster development and reduce divisions.

Ruto also urged churches to play a role in combating gender-based violence and femicide, urging religious institutions to help lay strong moral foundations for children in order to prevent similar issues in the future.