Cop accidentally shoots, injures self in operation in Garissa Town

A police officer accidentally shot and injured himself in an incident in Garissa Town.

The victim was among a team of police that had responded to a scene where suspects were attacking and robbing locals when the incident happened on June 21.

He accidentally discharged a bullet from his AK-47 rifle, which entered his right leg’s calf and exited on the toe.

He was rushed to the hospital and admitted in stable condition pending a surgery as the suspects who were robbing locals near the Premier area escaped.

Elsewhere in Habaswein, Wajir County, a man surrendered a Carbine rifle with nine bullets.

The weapon was surrendered to the local authorities for processing.

Officials said they are investigating if the weapon has been used in any robbery in the area.

And police in Lamu are investigating an incident where a lorry carrying 1,000 bags of government cottonseeds caught fire along the Minjila-Mokowe road.

The driver of the lorry said the front left tyre burst at the Bufferzone area before the fire broke out.

Police said more than 300 bags of the product were destroyed in the incident that happened on June 21 at 10 am.

A team of detectives is investigating the incident.