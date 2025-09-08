Cop in fatal shooting of two boda boda riders in court

A Kiambu court will on September 9, 2025 rule on whether DCI officer Erick Gitonga Nyaga will be detained for 21 days as sought by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) over the killing of two boda boda riders.

Deputy Registrar Jackline Karani on Monday directed that Nyaga remain in custody at Kiambu Police Station until the ruling is delivered at 3 p.m.

Nyaga was presented in court after he allegedly shot dead 38-year-old Kennedy Ojuma and 39-year-old Stephen Mwenda along the Thika–Garissa Highway on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

According to IPOA, the incident followed an accident involving Nyaga’s black Audi and a motorbike.

Angry riders reportedly set his vehicle ablaze, after which Nyaga, refused help from traffic officers and opened fire, killing the two riders instantly.

He was arrested and booked at Thika Police Station, with his licensed firearm a Duma pistol and ammunition seized.

IPOA asked the court to allow Nyaga’s detention for three weeks to facilitate ballistic tests, postmortems, witness interviews, and further scene investigations.

His lawyer, Philip Langat however opposed the application, saying the Constitution only allows detention beyond 24 hours if compelling reasons are given.

He argued Nyaga had not attempted to interfere with investigations and was ready to cooperate if released on bail.

Langat further asked the court to preserve his client’s clothes as defence exhibits and, if detention was deemed necessary, to transfer him to Gigiri Police Station for security reasons.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions supported IPOA’s application, insisting Nyaga was not “an ordinary civilian” but a licensed gun holder who could obstruct investigations.

The incident followed a road rage stemming from a non injury accident in the area.