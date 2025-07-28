Cop in murder of mask hawker in protest in Nairobi denies charges, remanded

A police officer accused of fatally shooting a face mask vendor formally denied the charge before the High Court.

Constable Klinzy Baraza Masinde appeared before Justice Kanyi Kimondo on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to the murder of Boniface Kariuki Mwangi.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on June 17 outside Imenti House in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), where Baraza is alleged to have shot Mwangi

Baraza took plea after Justice Kanyi Kimondo was told by prosecution counsel Vincent Monda that he was fit to stand trial

“Mental assessment conducted by government psychiatrist Dr. Priscila Makau, dated July 21, 2025, declared him fit to stand trial,” said Monda.

He is charged with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

Defence counsel Felix Keaton applied for Barasa to be released on bond.

However, the prosecution opposed the application

Counsel Fred Ngatia, representing the family of the deceased, also objected to the bond application.

Justice Kimondo directed that the defence file a formal bail application within seven days, and ordered the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to respond within seven days of being served.

The victims’ counsel was also given seven days to file their response.

“The defence shall file their bail application within seven days,” Justice Kimondo directed.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is directed to respond within seven days upon service.”

The matter will be mentioned virtually on August 19, 2025.