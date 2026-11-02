Court allows 10-day detention of actress Regina Re over mother’s murder

A Nairobi court has authorised police to detain actress Regina Wambui Gitau, popularly known as Regina Re, for 10 days as investigations continue into the brutal murder of her 86-year-old mother, Dorita Lasinder Macharia, in Loresho, Nairobi.

Regina was detained alongside three other relatives as detectives seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the elderly woman’s death.

Police in Gigiri are investigating the incident, which reportedly occurred at the deceased’s residence on Friday.

According to information provided by the family’s lawyer, Senior Counsel Philip Murgor, Macharia was allegedly attacked inside her home and sustained injuries that led to her death.

Murgor said the deceased’s body was discovered inside the house, with visible injuries and blood at the scene, raising suspicions that she had been violently killed.

“We found the body there. She had injuries. There was quite a bit of blood in the premises. All we can say, it didn’t look natural,” Murgor said.

He further disclosed that one of the deceased’s sons was among those arrested after he was reportedly found within the premises.

Police had arrested six people of interest in connection with the incident, with two reportedly being close relatives of the deceased. They are being held at Gigiri Police Station as investigations continue.

Regina, who rose to prominence as the host of the popular television game show Who’s Smarter Now? between 1999 and 2006, is among those being investigated.

Detectives are expected to use the extended detention period to question the suspects, gather forensic evidence and establish the events leading to the death of the 86-year-old woman.