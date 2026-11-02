Waititu jailed for 13 years or pay a Sh21 million fine in a Sh588 million corruption case

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been fined a total of Sh21 million in the Sh588 million corruption case, with the court imposing alternative prison sentences should he fail to pay.

The fines were imposed under three counts, with Waititu ordered to pay Sh10 million under Count 10, Sh6 million under Count 11 and Sh5 million under Count 12.

In default, he faces prison sentences totalling 13 years. However, the sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will effectively serve five years in prison.

The sentencing followed mitigation proceedings held on October 27, during which Waititu and his co-accused appealed for leniency, citing their family circumstances, respective roles in companies linked to the corruption case and their status as first-time offenders.

In his plea for a reduced sentence, Waititu apologised to the court for any wrongdoing and asked the court to take into account that he and his wife were first-time offenders.

“I apologise for whatever wrong I did. I am a first offender together with my wife, so when sentencing, please consider that,” Waititu told the court.

He also sought leniency for his wife, arguing that her involvement in Delta Hotel was limited and that the business had other directors responsible for its operations.

Waititu told the court that his wife was not directly involved in the hotel’s day-to-day management, urging the court to consider her limited role when determining the appropriate sentence.

The case revolves around a Sh588 million corruption scheme involving companies allegedly used in transactions connected to the former governor and his associates.