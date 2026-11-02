Woman, 65, killed by suspected stray bullet in Moyale amid Ethiopia conflict

A 65-year-old woman was killed in Moyale, Marsabit County, after she was reportedly struck by a suspected stray bullet believed to have originated from ongoing clashes in neighbouring Ethiopia.

The deceased was identified as Amina Guchi, who was reportedly at the Moyale County offices, located next to Moyale Law Courts, when the incident occurred on Monday, November 2, 2026.

According to police, Guchi was speaking to a security official on duty when an object believed to be a stray bullet struck her on the head from behind.

She collapsed and lost consciousness before being rushed to Moyale Sub-County Referral Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers subsequently visited the hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted before the body was released to the family for burial arrangements.

Preliminary reports suggest the suspected bullet may have originated from ongoing fighting between two regions in Ethiopia, although the circumstances surrounding the incident remain subject to investigation.

The neighboring Moyale is experiencing conflict which has displaced more than 50,000 people.

Security officers in Moyale, Marsabit County, safely detonated three rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) that reportedly landed in the area after being discharged from neighbouring Ethiopia.

The explosives were discovered on Sunday, November 1, 2026, following a report about unexploded explosive materials that had landed near Sessi Primary School.

This affected learning and examination at the centre.

Two Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination centres in Moyale Sub-County, Marsabit County, were relocated following the insecurity linked to clan clashes along the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

The decision was taken to safeguard candidates and examination personnel as the country entered the main phase of the 2026 KCSE examinations on Monday, with more than one million candidates beginning their written papers.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba said the relocation demonstrated the Ministry of Education’s preparedness to respond swiftly to security threats and other emerging challenges that could disrupt the national examinations.

According to police, the explosives were found at two locations- one at Sessi Primary School and two others at the Meteorological Department offices.

Police and a team of bomb disposal experts from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) based at Odha rushed to the scene.

The security team established that the materials were three RPGs, which were subsequently secured, removed and safely detonated by the bomb experts.

Police said no injuries were reported during the incident and that the situation in the area remained calm.

Residents were urged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious objects or unexploded explosive materials to security agencies.

The incident comes amid ongoing conflict in neighbouring Ethiopia, raising security concerns along the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

This is the second such incident to happen in the area since the fighting started. At least three people had been injured after bullets hit structures in the area two weeks ago. More than 50,000 people have fled and camped in Kenya. The United Nations refugee agency has warned of growing humanitarian needs in northern Kenya after an estimated 50,000 people fled clashes in Ethiopia and crossed the border into Moyale in search of safety.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said significant cross-border movements had been reported since October 22, with the number of arrivals remaining fluid as registration and verification efforts continued. Local authorities estimate that up to 50,000 people have entered Kenya, with reports indicating that additional crossings could further increase the number of people requiring assistance. Many of those fleeing the violence are women and children, raising concerns over their protection and access to essential services. The conflict started two weeks ago following the alleged raising of the flag of the Somali Regional State in Ethiopia, which triggered clashes between forces and groups from the Oromia and Somali regional states.

There was gunfire reported for the better part of Thursday in neighbouring Moyale area of Ethiopia prompting more arrivals. According to UNHCR, some arrivals are staying with relatives and host communities, while others have sought temporary shelter in schools and churches. Food is the most urgent need, alongside safe drinking water, emergency shelter, sanitation and healthcare. UNHCR has deployed an emergency team to Moyale to support the response and is working with the Kenyan government through the Department of Refugee Services and county authorities. Other partners involved in the response include the International Organization for Migration (IOM), UNICEF, the World Food Programme (WFP), the Kenya Red Cross Society and other humanitarian agencies. The refugee agency said it was mobilising emergency relief supplies, including essential household items and temporary shelter materials, to support nearly 12,000 people as efforts to expand assistance continue. Humanitarian agencies are also conducting assessments to establish the protection and relief needs of those who have crossed the border. UNHCR said it was working with government authorities and humanitarian partners to identify safer accommodation options farther away from the border for people fleeing the violence. The agency, together with UNICEF, IOM and WFP, is seeking $8.9 million to support up to 50,000 people who have fled Ethiopia into Kenya over the next three months. The proposed funding will provide lifesaving assistance, including food, shelter, water and sanitation, as well as registration and protection services, particularly for children. The appeal comes as humanitarian agencies seek to scale up their response to the rapidly growing number of arrivals and ease pressure on host communities in the border region. The agencies have warned that additional resources will be critical to ensuring that people fleeing the clashes can access basic necessities and protection while their immediate needs are assessed.