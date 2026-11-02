Kenya hosts international police investigations seminar to strengthen technology-driven policing

The National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA) hosted the second International Police Association (IPA) International Investigations Seminar, bringing together law enforcement professionals and investigators from several countries to strengthen investigative capacity and international cooperation.

The seven-day seminar, which runs from November 1 to 7, 2026, is being held at the academy under the theme, “Advancing Professional, Ethical, and Technology-Driven Policing in a Rapidly Changing Global Crime Landscape.”

The forum builds on the inaugural seminar held last year and seeks to equip investigators with the professional skills and technological expertise required to tackle increasingly sophisticated criminal activities.

The seminar was officially opened by National Police Service (NPS) spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga, who represented Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja.

Addressing participants, Nyaga said modern policing required investigators who could combine professional integrity, technological competence and international collaboration to respond effectively to emerging security threats.

“Modern policing demands investigators who combine professional integrity, technological competence and international cooperation to stay ahead of evolving criminal threats,” he said.

IPA Kenya Section President Jared Ojuok underscored the importance of partnerships between government agencies, the private sector and international policing networks in tackling modern crime.

He said effective crime prevention and investigations required coordinated efforts beyond conventional law enforcement structures.

Speaking on behalf of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), NCIA Chief Instructor Solomon Musai said the seminar provided an important platform for sharing expertise, strengthening investigative capabilities and building partnerships across national borders.

Participants have been drawn from various government agencies, financial institutions, academic establishments and private security organisations, reflecting the growing need for a multi-agency approach to crime prevention and investigations.

Among the Kenyan institutions represented are Strathmore University, KCB Bank, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Nairobi County Government enforcement department, alongside private security companies.

International delegates have also travelled from IPA member countries, including Nigeria, Japan, the United States and Sri Lanka.

The international resource persons include Daniel Lorch of IPA Germany, Christos Parginos of IPA Greece and Norway-based human behaviour analyst Abdibasid Ali Mohamed.

Other facilitators include EACC Deputy Director of Forensics Ignatius Wekesa and David Wekesa, head of the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit.

The programme features expert-led sessions covering financial cybercrime, digital fraud, ransomware, ethical investigations, human trafficking, child protection and human rights in policing.

Investigators will also receive training on asset tracing, cryptocurrency investigations, forensic evidence management and the broader criminal justice system.

The seminar is organised by the International Police Association, Kenya Section, in partnership with NCIA, the training institution of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The engagement underscores the National Police Service’s commitment to strengthening investigative professionalism, promoting ethical policing and embracing technology to address the increasingly complex nature of crime.

Through such international engagements, NCIA continues to advance its mandate of building the capacity of investigators while fostering knowledge exchange and cooperation among law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders.