Ogamba warns candidates, officials against cheating as record KCSE exams begin

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has issued a stern warning to candidates and examination officials against cheating as more than one million students began sitting the main written papers of the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

Ogamba singled out mobile phones, impersonation, collusion and possession of unauthorised materials as major threats to the credibility of the national examinations, warning that anyone found engaging in malpractice would face the law.

He said the Government had strengthened security around examination materials to minimise leakage and early exposure but cautioned that such measures would not eliminate the risk of cheating without vigilance from all those involved.

“Mobile phones remain one of the greatest threats to the integrity of national examinations,” he said.

The CS reiterated that candidates and examination personnel were prohibited from possessing or using mobile phones during examination sessions.

“Any person found in breach will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he warned.

Ogamba spoke on Monday after witnessing the opening of a Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) examination container at the Borabu Deputy County Commissioner’s office in Nyamira County.

His warning came as 1,048,355 candidates reported to more than 10,000 examination centres across the country, making this the first KCSE examination to attract more than one million candidates.

The candidature represents a 5.27 per cent increase from the 995,860 candidates registered in 2025, underscoring the growing scale of the national examination.

The main written papers opened with English Paper One in the morning, while Chemistry Paper One was scheduled for the afternoon.

The examination season began on October 19 with oral, practical and low-candidature papers and is scheduled to end on November 20.

Ogamba said examination malpractice undermined the efforts of candidates who had prepared honestly and threatened public confidence in the country’s education assessment system.

He said the Government was working with KNEC, the Teachers Service Commission, national administrators and security agencies to ensure the exercise was conducted in an orderly and credible manner.

This year’s examination is also significant because it is the second-last KCSE under the 8-4-4 education system. The final cohort is expected to sit the examination in 2027 as Kenya transitions to Competency-Based Education.

The CS also raised concerns over possible disruptions caused by heavy rainfall during the examination period.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast above-average rainfall in most parts of the country, raising the possibility of flooding that could affect access to examination centres and the transportation of examination materials.

He said the Ministry was coordinating with KNEC and the Interior Ministry to monitor weather conditions and respond to emergencies.

The Government would also make arrangements for candidates with disabilities, those who fall ill and learners affected by unforeseen circumstances.

Mr Ogamba urged parents, teachers and communities to support candidates while allowing them to undertake the examinations without interference.

He said the Government remained committed to expanding opportunities for candidates after secondary school through universities, technical and vocational training institutions and other avenues for further learning and employment.