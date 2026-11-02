Family in court after Nairobi lawyer Abshir Abdi vanishes in alleged abduction

A family has urged the High Court to intervene in the disappearance of Nairobi lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi, who was allegedly abducted by armed men dressed in tactical military gear along Muchai Road, off Ngong Road, in the early hours of November 1, 2026.

Abdi’s brother, Zakaria Abshir, filed an urgent habeas corpus application at the Milimani High Court, seeking orders compelling security agencies to produce the advocate in court and account for his whereabouts.

According to court documents, Abdi was last seen at around 4 am on November 1, when unknown individuals allegedly armed with guns and dressed in tactical gear forced him to kneel before bundling him into a black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado TX.

His white Toyota Premio, registration number KDL 356C, was later found abandoned along Muchai Road and towed to Kilimani Police Station.

In an affidavit, Zakaria said members of the public had informed investigating officers that they witnessed Abdi’s vehicle being pursued by two vehicles, a black Prado TX and a black double-cabin vehicle, before it veered into a ditch.

“The members of the public further informed the investigating officer that they saw the armed individuals arrest the occupant of the white motor vehicle and forcefully drag him into the Land Cruiser TX,” he stated.

The family said Abdi’s mobile phones have remained switched off since the incident, with his whereabouts still unknown. A missing person report was subsequently filed at Kilimani Police Station under OB number 55/1/11/2026.

The application also raised concerns about a possible connection between the disappearance and an ongoing criminal case at the Makadara Law Courts, in which Abdi is a witness.

According to his brother, the advocate had previously received threats allegedly from officers linked to the National Intelligence Service, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Counter Terrorism Bureau and Kenya Defence Forces.

The officers allegedly warned him to withdraw from the case or risk abduction and death.

Court documents further indicated that Abdi was arrested on October 9, 2025, by officers allegedly drawn from intelligence and security agencies.

However, he was released unconditionally after the Director of Public Prosecutions declined to approve an application seeking custodial orders.

His brother claims Abdi later lodged complaints with senior security officials, but no action was taken.

Through the application, the family wants the National Intelligence Service, Directorate of Military Intelligence, National Police Service, DCI and Counter Terrorism Bureau compelled to produce Abdi before the court within 24 hours, alongside any warrant or detention order authorising his arrest or detention.

They are also seeking summons against named security officials and orders for the preservation of CCTV footage, vehicle tracking data, mobile network records and other information covering Muchai Road and its surroundings.

Additionally, the family wants the Independent Policing Oversight Authority and Intelligence Service Complaints Board to conduct independent investigations into the disappearance and file a report within 14 days.

Police said they are investigating the case.