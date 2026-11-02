Two Marsabit exam centres relocated over clan clashes as KCSE main papers begin

Two Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination centres in Moyale Sub-County, Marsabit County, were relocated following insecurity linked to clan clashes along the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

The decision was taken to safeguard candidates and examination personnel as the country entered the main phase of the 2026 KCSE examinations on Monday, with more than one million candidates beginning their written papers.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba said the relocation demonstrated the Ministry of Education’s preparedness to respond swiftly to security threats and other emerging challenges that could disrupt the national examinations.

“We are at the ready to take such measures as may be necessary to address any emerging challenges to the examination processes,” Ogamba said in a status update issued on Monday.

The relocation was one of the few disruptions reported since the national examination season began, with the CS describing the overall administration of examinations and assessments as largely seamless.

The 2026 examination cycle commenced on October 19, with the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) concluding on Wednesday, October 28, followed by the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), which ended on Friday, October 30.

Monday marked the beginning of the main KCSE written papers, particularly compulsory subjects that attract large numbers of candidates.

Examinations in elective subjects with smaller candidature, including foreign languages, music and technical subjects, had been administered over the preceding two weeks.

A total of 1,048,355 candidates are registered for this year’s KCSE examination, spread across 10,693 examination centres countrywide.

The scale of the exercise places considerable demands on examination officials, security agencies, school administrators and other contracted professionals involved in ensuring the safe and credible administration of the tests.

Special arrangements for vulnerable candidates

The ministry has also put in place special arrangements to ensure that candidates unable to access conventional examination centres are not disadvantaged.

Seven candidates admitted to hospitals and five others held in correctional facilities are being facilitated to sit their examinations under special arrangements.

The measures are intended to uphold the principle that illness, confinement or other exceptional circumstances should not automatically deny candidates an opportunity to complete their secondary education assessments.

Fresh warning against examination malpractice

As the examinations enter their decisive phase, Ogamba urged candidates, teachers, examination officials and members of the public to remain vigilant against cheating and other forms of malpractice.

He commended candidates, contracted professionals and the public for their cooperation, saying their support had contributed to the largely smooth administration of the national assessments.

The CS also encouraged members of the public to report suspected examination fraud, collusion or any other irregularities through the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) toll-free hotlines: 0800721410 and 0800724900.

“Let us work together to ensure that the results of the examinations and assessments reflect the honest work of our learners,” he said.