Group moves to court over planned Bayern Munich, Ajax match at Raila Odinga Talanta Stadium

Six human rights activists have moved to the High Court in Nairobi seeking to stop the government from committing public funds towards the proposed international friendly between German club Bayern Munich and Dutch side Ajax.

The activists want the court to compel the government to disclose the full financial arrangements behind the January 5, 2027 match, which is expected to officially open the newly constructed Raila Odinga International Stadium, formerly known as Talanta Stadium.

In a constitutional petition filed at the Milimani Law Courts, the petitioners question reports that Bayern Munich could receive approximately 724 million shillings in appearance fees, alongside additional costs for travel, accommodation, security and logistics.

They say the reported figures have not been independently verified and are seeking official clarification on who will finance the event and whether taxpayers will bear any of the costs.

The petition names the Attorney General, the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Sports Kenya as respondents, with Katiba Institute and the Law Society of Kenya listed as interested parties.

The activists argue that although President William Ruto described the event as being financed through corporate partnerships and a self-sustaining commercial model, this does not rule out possible government financial commitments.

They are asking the court to restrain the respondents from authorising or releasing public funds, providing financial guarantees or committing public resources towards the match pending the determination of the case.

The petitioners are also seeking orders compelling the government to disclose sponsorship agreements, identify corporate sponsors and provide a detailed breakdown of the event’s budget within seven days.

They further want an independent audit of any public funds or resources committed to the match.

The case also raises questions about the financing of the stadium, with the petitioners citing an Auditor-General’s report that reportedly flagged a 97.5 billion shilling contingent liability linked to the Sports Arts and Social Development Fund.

They argue that the government must demonstrate transparency and accountability in the use of public resources, particularly where major sporting events involve substantial financial commitments.

The activists insist they are not opposed to international sporting events or sports development but want assurances that the proposed match will deliver value for money and tangible benefits to Kenyans.

They have cited constitutional provisions on access to information, public finance management and accountability, arguing that citizens have a right to know how public resources are being utilised.

“Our concern is whether the proposed financial arrangements demonstrate value for money, lawful expenditure, transparency and measurable benefits to Kenyan citizens,” read the court documents.

The petitioners now want the matter certified urgent and heard on a priority basis ahead of the scheduled January 2027 match.