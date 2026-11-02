Learning how to convert an image to PDF is useful when you want to share photographs, scanned documents, receipts, certificates, or notes in a single file. PDF documents are easy to store, print, and send through email or messaging applications. You can convert images to PDF using a Windows computer, an Android phone, an iPhone, Microsoft Word, or free online tools.

Windows has a built-in feature that allows you to convert pictures into PDF files without installing additional software.

Follow these instructions:

Locate the image you want to convert on your computer.

Right-click the image.

Select Print from the available options.

Under Printer, choose Microsoft Print to PDF.

Select your preferred paper size and image layout.

Click Print.

Choose where you want to save the PDF.

Enter a file name and click Save.

Your image will be saved as a PDF document.

Convert an Image to PDF Using an Android Phone

You can use the printing feature on most Android phones to turn pictures into PDF files.

Here is how:

Open the Gallery or Photos application.

Select the image you want to convert.

Tap the Share or three-dot menu.

Choose Print if the option is available.

Open the printer selection menu.

Select Save as PDF.

Tap the PDF or download icon.

Choose a storage location and save the file.

You can then open the PDF using your phone’s file manager.

Convert an Image to PDF Using an iPhone

iPhones have a built-in feature that allows you to create PDF files from pictures.

Follow these steps:

Open the Photos application.

Select the image you want to convert.

Tap the Share icon.

Select Print.

On the print preview, spread two fingers apart over the image preview to open it as a PDF.

Tap the Share icon again.

Select Save to Files.

Choose a folder and tap Save.

Your image will now be available as a PDF document.

Use Microsoft Word to Convert an Image to PDF

Microsoft Word can also help you convert pictures into PDF documents.

Follow these instructions:

Open Microsoft Word.

Create a new blank document.

Click Insert and select Pictures.

Choose the image from your computer.

Adjust the image size and position.

Click File and select Save As.

Choose PDF from the file format options.

Click Save.

This method is useful when you want to add headings, descriptions, or multiple images before creating the PDF.

Convert Images to PDF Using an Online Tool

Online conversion websites provide another way to change image files into PDF documents.

To use this method:

Open a trusted image-to-PDF conversion website.

Select the option to convert images to PDF.

Upload your JPG, PNG, or other supported image files.

Arrange the images in your preferred order.

Adjust the page size and orientation if necessary.

Click Convert.

Download the completed PDF document.

Avoid uploading confidential documents to unfamiliar websites.

Combine Multiple Images into One PDF

If you have several photographs or scanned pages, you can combine them into a single PDF document.

Follow these steps:

Select all the images you want to include.

Open them using a supported printing or PDF application.

Arrange the images in the correct order.

Choose the PDF output option.

Adjust the page layout.

Save or export the document.

Check that every image is clear and correctly positioned before sharing the file.

Also Read: How to Read a ZIP File