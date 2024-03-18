Court Certifies as Urgent Case Pitting Mombasa Couple Over Property 

A Mombasa High Court certified as urgent a case where a Kenyan woman has sued her Norwegian husband.

The estranged wife Joyce Mueni moved to court seeking orders to have her husband’s company Ingrav investments and alleged girlfriend Selina Depa Mwatsuma included in the suit.

“Leave be and is hereby granted for Ingvar Investments Limited and Selina Dela Mwatsuma to be enjoined as the 2nd and 3rd Respondents in the instant suit,” read court papers.

Justice Gregory Mutai on March 13, froze assets worth Sh100 million held by Ingrav and his company pending hearing and determination.

The judge also ordered Ingrav to table all known matrimonial properties acquired during the substance of their marriage and to submit all title documents and any documents pertaining to the properties pending hearing and determination of the application.

“In the interest of justice this honorable court will issue orders in terms of prayers 2, 5 and 6 of the originating summons pending the hearing of the said summons inter-parties.”

Mueni says that while attempting to serve the court’s orders she discovered that her husband had transferred all properties owned by his company to his alleged girlfriend in what she terms as an attempt to defraud her of her shares of the matrimonial property.

She now wants both the company’s and Selina’s bank accounts frozen and DCI kiambu directed to investigate, compile and present all known accounts, assets and properties owned by both Ingvar and his company.

“By order of this Honorable Court direct the immediate freeze, caution and or preservation of all Bank, MPesa, Fintech, assets and or other accounts, and all other assets both moveable and immoveable registered to Sverre Ingvar Amervik, Ingvar Investments Limited and Selina Dela Mwatsuma, the so-called Respondent. 2 Proposed Respondent and 3d Proposed Respondent.”

The applicant contends that the respondent, while still married, resigned as both director and shareholder and transferred a 1000 shares to Selina Dela Mwatsuma on July 5, 2021 who is the current director of the company potentially to deprive her of her rightful share of matrimonial property.

Additionally, five matrimonial properties were transferred to Ingvar Investments Limited and two to Selina Dela Mwatsuma without spousal consent.

Mueni seeks to freeze the bank accounts of both entities to prevent further prejudicing her interests.

“No prejudice whatsoever or at all shall be visited upon the respondent if the orders sought herein are granted save that the correct position of the law and proper dispensation of justice shall be done once and for all.”

Mueni moved to court on grounds that her husband Sverre Ingrav Asmervik had purportedly sold, transferred and disposed of matrimonial properties of the marriage without any justification in law.

The hearing of the case is scheduled for March 22.