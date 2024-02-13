Court Extends Orders Suspending Payment of School Fees Via e-Citizen

The High Court has extended orders barring the government from demanding that parents pay school fees through e-Citizen platform.

Justice Chacha Mwita on Tuesday ruled that the government would not be prejudiced by the orders.

The court will hear the matter on April 17.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) have been enjoined in the matter as interested parties.

Justice Mwita issued the order following a petition filed by Nakuru doctor Magare Gikenyi on Tuesday.

“An interim conservatory order is herby issued suspending the Circular or letter by the Principal Secretary (Belio R Kipsang), Ministry of Education dated 31st January 2024, requiring parents/guardians and or students to pay fees and or any other levies for all government learning institutions through e-citizen platform or any other digital platform(s) until 13th February 2024, when the court will issue further directions in this petition,” ruled the judge.

A memo dated January 31 and addressed to all national school principals instructed institution heads to share school bank account details with the office of the State Department’s Director General by Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

This, the PS said, was part of the government’s efforts to onboard all government services onto the e-Citizen platform to enhance service delivery.