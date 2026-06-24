Court issues protection orders against KDF officer over claims of threats to family of his slain wife

A Nakuru court has issued interim protection orders against a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer facing trial for the murder of his wife after allegations emerged that he has been threatening the victim’s family while in custody.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has also been named as an interested party in the case.

Senior Principal Magistrate Adet Vincent Okello on June 24, 2026, barred Edwin Muthomi Kaunga from harassing, intimidating, threatening, or otherwise interfering with Serah Nyokabi Mugweru and her family.

The orders will remain in force pending the hearing of the application on July 7, 2026.

The application, filed under the Protection Against Domestic Violence Act, claims that members of the late Ann Mugweru’s family have received threatening phone calls allegedly made by Kaunga while he remains in custody.

According to court documents, the calls originated from a phone number, with the caller identifying himself as Edwin.

In a supporting affidavit, Serah Nyokabi Mugweru, the deceased’s sister, told the court that the family has endured persistent intimidation and harassment since Ann’s death.

“The said phone number has reached out to various members of my family, threatening that he would come for the child of the deceased,” she stated.

She further told the court that the family fears the threats may continue unless judicial intervention is taken.

The court directed that the application be served on former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who has been listed as an interested party and granted time to respond.

Kaunga was committed to Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital on April 28 after a psychiatric evaluation found him unfit to stand trial.

A psychiatric report presented in court indicated that he suffers from Bipolar Mood Disorder I and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) with psychotic features, conditions that were reportedly inadequately treated.

The report also noted that he had previously served in peace enforcement missions in Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He is accused of murdering his wife, Ann Mugweru, on April 14. at St Mary’s Estate in Nakuru East.

Prosecutors allege the incident occurred in the presence of the couple’s child.

The case has drawn significant public attention, with Sonko previously stating that his involvement was aimed at supporting the victim’s family and ensuring justice is served.

The court also directed the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Nakuru Police Station to supervise compliance with the protection orders.

The matter will be mentioned on July 7, for an inter-partes hearing.