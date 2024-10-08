CS Aden Duale explains what next on DP Gachagua

What Next?
- The Special Motion for removal from office of the Deputy President has just been passed overwhelmingly by the Members of the National Assembly with a vote of a record 281 Members!
- This is the first impeachment Motion under the 2010 Constitution against a sitting Deputy President. This is also the first business of the House to sail through with a high threshold of more than two-thirds.
- It is commendable that 281 Members of the National Assembly have bravely stood for what they swore to do when they took office, which is to defend, protect and uphold the Constitution.
- What next now? The Speaker of the National Assembly is expected to convey the resolution of the National Assembly to impeach the Deputy President to the Senate.
- Within 7 days of receiving the notice, the Speaker of the Senate shall convene a meeting of the Senate to hear the charges against the Deputy President.
- It is noteworthy that the hearing may be in plenary or the Senate may appoint a special Committee of 11 Senators to investigate the matter.
- The Special Committee shall then investigate the matter and report to the Senate within 10 days and report whether it finds the allegations against the Deputy President substantiated.
- The Deputy shall have the right to appear and be represented before the special committee during its investigations.
- If the special committee reports that the particulars of ANY of the 11 grounds have been substantiated, the Senate shall after according the Deputy President an opportunity to be heard, vote on the impeachment charges.
- The Senate shall require at least two thirds of all the Senators which is 45 Senators to uphold any impeachment charge, following which the Deputy President shall cease to hold office.
- The National Assembly has spoken. It is now the time for the Senate to speak. The real trial begins.
