CS Tuya’s Estranged Husband Denies Neglecting Children

Former Narok Member of County Assembly (MCA) Stephen Kudate sensationally claimed that Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya chased him out of their matrimonial home in Kileleshwa, Nairobi when she was appointed to office.

Kudate said in court papers they were legally married having observed all traditional marriage rites but in September 2022, Tuya deserted her matrimonial home when she assumed office as CS.

He said Tuya is having a romantic and sexual relationship with her official driver which he says he has protested to. He explains that he will cross examine Tuya on those issues when the matter is heard.

“The sexual relationship between Tuya and her official driver is a mask for other sexual relationships with other high-ranking individuals in the society,” he said.

Kudate in response to an application filed by Tuya seeking upkeep and child maintenance has denied neglecting the children they sired together.

He claims the CS deliberately excluded him from participating in their children’s welfare.

“As the head of the family, I was a man of means who provided adequately, and she knows that I am jobless, but with the little I have, I effectively play my parental role,” he says.

Tuya moved to court in October 2023 seeking custody of their two children and Sh3.1million yearly for their upkeep.

Read: CS Soipan Tuya Sues Ex-husband, Seeks Sh525,000 in Child Upkeep

Tuya claimed her estranged husband treats their children and her domestic workers with cruelty.

She said they have been psychologically, emotionally and verbally abused by the estranged spouse and that’s why she wants full custody of the minors.

But Kudate in his response denied claims of abuse saying Tuya is the one who has been verbally violent and unruly.

“She is the one who has been abusive. I have taken care of her. She is out to frustrate me and wreck my life just as she did to the first husband from Kajiado, who took her for her Masters degree in Law in the United States after which she abandoned and dumped him,” he says.

He has asked the court not to grant the orders sought by Tuya. His defense is that he is better placed to have custody of the minors because Tuya is never at home to interact with them.

“Her myriad of local and international trips are subjecting the children to loneliness and neglect. They lack parental care and guidance and a father figure as they have been forced to live with strangers, drivers, house helps and relatives because she has scarce time with them.”

He said Tuya agreed to marry Kudate even with the knowledge of the existence of another wife when he was thriving as the Majority leader of the Narok County Assembly.

He claims that he has provided for all the children.

He denies rejecting his duties as a parent, accusing Tuya of cutting him off from the schools where his children attend.

“She has gone to the extent of denying me access to children to take them for a holiday when schools are closed,” he says.

Kudate says he is ready and willing to take a DNA test to establish the paternity of all the children involved. The two according to Kudate also have a divorce matter pending in court.